Analysis: Republicans take the Trump test. Or not

These have not been good days for Donald Trump.

His recent misfortunes include:

• Announcing for another term as president soon after his expected red wave of the midterms only dribbled ashore. Not a lot of people paid attention.

• Widespread criticism for his choice of dining partners at his Florida estate – somebody named “Ye” and Nazi sympathizer Nick Fuentes.

• With Herschel Walker’s defeat in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election, the former president notched losses in five of the six Senate races in which he backed candidates.

• And maybe most cringeworthy, Trump suggested he should be restored to the presidency despite that pesky Constitution thing.

“A massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he posted on his Truth Social account. “Our great Founders did not want, and would not condone, False and Fraudulent Elections!

“UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!” he added in a flurry of capital letters and exclamation points unprecedented even for the noted grammarian.

A few hints of discontent began rumbling through the Republican Party.

“Let me just say that anyone seeking the presidency who thinks the Constitution can somehow be suspended or not followed, it seems to me,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.”

It all prompted the Politics Column to seek reaction from a few top Western New York Republicans. What do you think about Trump’s association with white supremacists and wishes to suspend the Constitution?

Their answers, in ascending order of concern, include:

• State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy simply did not return several calls. A staunch and longtime Trump supporter, Langworthy earlier this year received the former president’s nod for the 23rd Congressional District. Trump pronounced his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” however, only after Langworthy beat fellow Trumpster Carl Paladino in a tough Republican primary.

• That led us to Niagara County GOP Chairman Rich Andres, generally credited for supplying solid leadership to his party organization.

“I haven’t given it one ounce of thought,” Andres said. “It’s the holiday season and I have put that out of my mind.”

• Michael Kracker, the new chairman of the Erie County Republican Party, notched it up a bit.

“Certainly President Trump has enjoyed support in the Republican Party and its base,” he said a few days ago. But he noted new “concerns about his behavior of late.”

Kracker observed that 2022 gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin made significant inroads into new and important ethnic communities – including Orthodox Jews and Asian Americans – that the New York party needs.

“These are folks we want to bring into our party,” he said. “They are important communities for our future success but we have to be mindful of the rhetoric and who we associate with.”

• And then there’s Bob Keis, who has just ended his stint as chairman of the Cattaraugus County GOP but remains a member of the state committee.

Keis always tells it like it is.

“This guy is his own worst enemy,” he said of Trump. “The re-election was his to lose and he managed to figure out how to lose it. The worst thing to happen to the Republican Party is Donald Trump as a candidate for president.

“It’s a shame, because he did an awesome, awesome job as president,” he added. “He should just go on with his life as a very rich man. But I don’t think he’s capable of that.”

And that pretty much sums up a GOP not quite sure what to do with its leader and possible 2024 presidential nominee.