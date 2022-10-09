Analysis: Republicans rising in Buffalo

For about a quarter century, Erie County Republicans never appreciated reminders of their failure to field candidates in the City of Buffalo.

Since the 1990s, observers pointed out, the GOP only rarely challenged Buffalo Democrats in the Common Council, County Legislature or State Legislature. The city became just too Democratic. Republican candidates got consistently creamed. And The Buffalo News once portrayed former Buffalo Republican Chairman Ed Ryan as the political Maytag Repairman – nobody ever called.

The futility of any Republican effort in Buffalo was long established. The days of the 1950s when the GOP ruled had long vanished. And the Republican strategy seemed to be: Let Dems have the city, avoid motivating Buffalo Democrats to go to the polls, and let’s count on the suburbs to elect our countywide candidates.

At various times, the strategy worked. But criticism continued.

Now Republicans under new Chairman Michael Kracker seem to be bouncing back. Republican Sandy Magnano is challenging Democratic Assemblyman Pat Burke in a district taking in South Buffalo; Ralph Hernandez carries the GOP banner against Democratic Assemblyman Jon Rivera on the West Side; and Republican Sen. Ed Rath goes head to head against Democratic Sen. Sean Ryan in a reapportioned district including North Buffalo.

The Republican Party even backs Christina Holdsworth for City Court in a major long shot.

“It’s in our best interest to compete and grow our party in the City of Buffalo,” Kracker said a few days ago, explaining the GOP’s new direction.

But the new chairman now confronts a lawsuit against the Holdsworth candidacy, and he is none too pleased. He blames the Democrats for challenging the first Republican City Court candidate in many years.

“This is all after many years of complaining that we did not compete in the city,” Kracker said.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner says his party’s challenge ensures “the paperwork is correct and the process is respected.” His initial challenge failed in State Supreme Court, however, and now awaits review by the Appellate Division in Rochester.

But as Zellner emphasizes that his City Court ticket offers two Black men, he also notes his suit features a prominent Republican – Warren Galloway – as primary plaintiff. Galloway has long served as one of Western New York’s top African American Republicans, even as senior adviser to former Republican County Executive Joel Giambra.

Galloway acknowledges Erie Dems sought his cooperation, maybe because they recognized his frustration. He says the party did not properly engage the process, and simply “came up with the name of a person.”

“There needs to be a change of attitude in the city,” he said. “The Republicans need to reach out to see if there is a minority who could run. They didn’t do that. They just came up with a name.

“The Republican Party has a tendency to ignore the African American community and African American candidates,” he added. “This is a perfect way to show it can do something positive – and they didn’t do it.”

Galloway says he is now working with Democrats to “send a message to the Republican Party.”

The Appellate Division hears the case on Oct. 18.

…

• Changing of the Democratic guard in two major Erie County towns: West Seneca Democrats unanimously elected Town Clerk Amy Kobler as the committee’s first woman leader during Monday’s reorganizational meeting, succeeding Tim Elling.

Amherst Dems, meanwhile, are expected this week to back former Legislator Michele Iannello to take over as chairwoman following retirement of Jerry Schad.

• Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda may have seemed odd man out when he lost his 2020 congressional bid to eventual Rep. Chris Jacobs. But Ortt has rebounded nicely. He leads the State Senate’s Republican minority, casting him as a major Albany player even with his GOP relegated to the bench. Now Kracker, one of his top Senate aides, runs the local GOP as part of a powerful, Erie-Niagara tandem.