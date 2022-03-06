Analysis: Republicans, on their marks ...

Some observations from last week’s two-day GOP conclave on Long Island, already producing 2022 election themes:
• Why did Republicans convene at the beautiful Garden City Hotel in Nassau County?
Because the GOP is doing quite well in recent Long Island elections. To open their state convention Monday morning, the party assembled about two dozen women – dressed in their best Republican red – to highlight 2021 successes.
“If I can win, so can you,” Pam Panzenbeck, the first female mayor of Glen Cove, told the gathering.
Added state Chairman Nick Langworthy: “Long Island is the birthplace of the great Republican comeback and it started here last year.”
• Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island may be running against Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, but voters will hear even more about Andrew Cuomo. Just about every image of Hochul flashed before the GOP confab last week featured her paired with the former governor.
“Kathy Hochul is Andrew Cuomo 2.0,” Langworthy said. “She was never critical of her old boss ... she turned a blind eye to an abuse of power.”
• Hochul has proven a fundraising dynamo with more than $20 million in her campaign treasury. But the GOP notes Zeldin scores some success of his own with about $8 million so far. That’s the highest total for a Republican statewide candidate since Gov. George Pataki’s last campaign of 2002.
• The party and its candidates dwelled almost exclusively on crime and the soaring costs of groceries and gasoline. They will zero in on a Biden administration they label ineffective, and hope to ride the long GOP coat tails they expect this year.
• Zeldin emerged as the state GOP leader last week, but financier Harry Wilson may command more attention than anyone. Wilson failed to qualify for the ballot during the roll call of counties. Neither did former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino nor former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani. But the $12 million Wilson promises to spend will garner all kinds of attention.
Indeed, Wilson came to the convention as an enigma. Republicans love him. They know he came closest to winning a statewide election since Pataki when Democrat Tom DiNapoli edged him for comptroller in 2010.
But they turned to Zeldin months ago when Wilson opted again for the sidelines. Now Wilson has reappeared, and the party must deal with him. This was not the plan.
• All eight Western New York Republican organizations followed the party line at the convention by backing Zeldin.
• Expect New York Repubs to be crowing about their ticket’s newfound diversity. Their lieutenant governor candidate female is Alison Esposito, a former command officer in the NYPD. Latino Paul Rodriguez seeks comptroller. Political commentator Joe Pinion, an African American, aims to dethrone Sen. Chuck Schumer. And they have a white guy, Mike Henry, for comptroller.
The party even created an NYGOP Asian Caucus at the convention.
• If one new candidate excites GOP leaders most, it might be Esposito – the tough-talking ex-cop. The party will emphasize a tough stand on crime and repealing new and liberalized bail laws, and make her their spokeswoman. Langworthy says he can’t wait for Esposito to debate incumbent Brian Benjamin, whom they label the “poster child” for the defund the police movement.
• Langworthy, at the GOP helm since 2019, knows how to run a convention. He kept the proceedings moving while injecting an occasional wisecrack. And Langworthy remembered his 2010 introduction to state GOP politics as still-new Erie County chief when leaders barred his candidate – Carl Paladino – from addressing the convention. Langworthy made his first mark in the party with an obscure parliamentary maneuver that put Paladino at the microphone, even though Rick Lazio emerged as the endorsee. Paladino later cruised to a statewide primary victory.
Maybe Langworthy recalled all that last week by allowing two lesser-known candidates for governor – Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Derek Gibson of Great Neck – to speak. They deserved their moment, the chairman said, quickly noting that Democrats barred governor hopefuls Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams speaking at their recent convention.