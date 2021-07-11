Analysis: Remembering Dennis Gorski

“He simply did not care about the political impact. It wasn’t about him,” Lenihan recalled last week. “It was that Marine mentality of ‘We’re here to solve problems.’ ”

During that transit shutdown, when negotiations dragged on throughout a long night, someone began moaning and groaning at about 4 a.m.

“This is nothing compared to getting shot at,” Lenihan remembers him saying. “This is politics. It will be over in a few days.”

Former Rep. Tom Reynolds, a Republican, also recalls daily dealings with Gorski while minority leader of the Legislature. More than anything, Reynolds appreciates the joy of politics as practiced back then.

“He was the product of an era when we fought as hard as anybody and then would go out and have a drink together,” he said. “He was a decisive and forceful leader with the ability to corral Democrats and Republicans to come together.”

Gorski will never be remembered as dynamic; “aloof” seemed his perpetual label.

“I can’t change my personality,” he told the Politics Column following that 1992 loss. “And I not going to be a phony and belly up to the bar to drink draft beer and slap people on the back. I’m just not like that.”

Maybe you don’t have to be a backslapper, and maybe it doesn’t hurt to lose once in a while. None of that detracts from how Dennis Gorski is remembered the weekend after his funeral.

