Analysis: Redefining diversity on New York's highest court

Some views from Buffalo about doings in Albany:
• Shirley Troutman, the veteran Erie County jurist most recently serving on the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, last week gained unanimous consent for her appointment to the Court of Appeals from not only the Senate Judiciary Committee, but the entire State Senate as well. The move underscores Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recognition of Troutman’s stellar credentials, but also her pledge to diversify Albany by naming only the second Black woman to the state’s high court.
Indeed, the Court of Appeals has evolved in recent years from your basic assortment of white men to include women, Blacks, Hispanics, gays and other minorities. It appears to reflect how the state government in Albany looks to move beyond “three men in a room.”
But a new force is emerging for even more diversity, seeking to move beyond the former prosecutors traditionally nominated. The Troutman confirmation seemed to only intensify calls for appointment of defense attorneys – and even better – public defenders.
Immediately, a group called the Center for Community Alternatives took Hochul to task for appointing a former prosecutor like Troutman.
Peter Martin, judicial accountability project director for the group, said Hochul failed to recognize a new need.
“[Troutman’s] background as a prosecutor intensifies an existing imbalance at a moment when New York desperately needs high-court judges with experience representing our most vulnerable communities,” Martin said. “This unbalanced Court will continue to favor prosecutorial and corporate power and sustain New York’s mass incarceration crisis.”
Indeed, 12 senators urged the governor back in November to go the same route.
“It is therefore imperative you take into consideration the candidates’ diverse professional backgrounds as a priority when selecting a candidate for the highest judicial office in our state,” they told the governor then. “For too long, appointments to the judiciary have primarily served those who wield the most power. Now, you have a historic opportunity to alter that paradigm by choosing a judge with a demonstrated appreciation for the impact of the law on our state’s most vulnerable.”
The same 12 who penned the letter, by the way, joined in approving Troutman last week.
Even when governors try to check all the right boxes, another box is sure to come along.
• State Democrats and Republicans need to soon slate their convention dates, with preliminary drafts of the 2022 political calendar setting the first week of March to begin circulating designating petitions. Repubs start their confab on Feb. 28 in Garden City, while Dems have not locked in a date – but it is also expected for February.
Both parties, facing the looming start of petition season, are asking state legislators to soon put their final stamp on the new calendar.
• It was way back in 2001 that former Masten Councilmember Antoine Thompson introduced the idea of covering part of the Kensington Expressway to restore the Humboldt Parkway neighborhood lost to the highway’s construction in the early 1960s. At the time, a lot of people ridiculed Thompson’s idea. The Buffalo News editorialized then that the concept had merit, but “for a cash-strapped and already state-dependent city, this is not a proposal that forces its way to the top of the to-do list.”
Restoring a stretch of Humboldt Parkway with a deck over the Kensington Expressway is no longer a long shot. Now, it is a New York State priority.
Now the idea of reconnecting communities of color divided by such projects very much makes many “to do lists.” In her Jan. 5 State of the State speech, Hochul endorsed the proposal.
“Infrastructure is all about connections, and we need to reconnect neighborhoods that were severed by asphalt highways, disproportionately impacting communities of color,” Hochul said. “We are going to reverse the damage that was done more than half a century ago with projects like the Kensington Expressway in Buffalo.”
The project still lies far into the future. But 21 years later, Thompson’s much-maligned idea gains priority from the governor of New York.