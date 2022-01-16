Analysis: Redefining diversity on New York's highest court

“[Troutman’s] background as a prosecutor intensifies an existing imbalance at a moment when New York desperately needs high-court judges with experience representing our most vulnerable communities,” Martin said. “This unbalanced Court will continue to favor prosecutorial and corporate power and sustain New York’s mass incarceration crisis.”

Indeed, 12 senators urged the governor back in November to go the same route.

“It is therefore imperative you take into consideration the candidates’ diverse professional backgrounds as a priority when selecting a candidate for the highest judicial office in our state,” they told the governor then. “For too long, appointments to the judiciary have primarily served those who wield the most power. Now, you have a historic opportunity to alter that paradigm by choosing a judge with a demonstrated appreciation for the impact of the law on our state’s most vulnerable.”

The same 12 who penned the letter, by the way, joined in approving Troutman last week.

Even when governors try to check all the right boxes, another box is sure to come along.