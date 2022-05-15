Analysis: Political migraines in the 23rd Congressional District

Robert J. McCarthy Political Reporter Follow Robert J. McCarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Republicans from throughout the Southern Tier gathered Friday for the Cattaraugus County GOP’s annual fundraiser, and it’s a sure bet the political chatter along the Bartlett Country Club mahogany dwelled on former Rep. Tom Reed.

Leaders from 11 counties now face the daunting challenge of replacing the Corning Republican and cleaning up the electoral mess still developing after his unexpected resignation on Tuesday.

“Everybody and his brother will be there, and it will be a little bit of a beehive,” predicted Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert Keis a few days ago. “It will be interesting.”

Indeed, Keis last week labeled the situation a “multilevel mess” after Reed bailed out of Congress for a Washington lobbying post. Many months ago, Reed made it clear he would not seek a seventh term after he was accused of inappropriate advances toward a woman in a Minneapolis bar. That incident also derailed his plans to run for governor this year.

But the Reed indiscretion (for which he sincerely apologized), this week is of little concert to Southern Tier Republicans. Timing is the problem.

That’s because New York’s political calendar has never been so jumbled. And the fiasco stemming from State Legislature Democrats ramming through a redistricting plan deemed gerrymandered and unconstitutional by the Court of Appeals lies at the heart of the matter. For sure, those watching the arguments play out before Justice Patrick McAllister in Bath over the past few weeks appreciate the herculean task of sorting out the aftermath.

Even the most savvy voters will be challenged by the possibility of three – count ‘em, three – congressional elections over the next few months in at least parts of the current Reed district. They include a special election to fill the remainder of Reed’s term, possibly on Aug. 2. The redistricting case stemming from the legislative gerrymandering also mandates the congressional primary on Aug. 23, but that contest pertains to the new term in a new district that begins Jan. 1.

And for sure, some of those who voted in the special election will head to the polls on Aug. 23, only to learn they now live in a new congressional district and won’t recognize anyone they saw on their last ballot.

But wait, there’s more. Another election awaits in the Nov. 8 general, when reapportionment will also cause many voters to learn their district and choices for Congress by viewing the ballot.

And as all kinds of Republicans now ponder congressional candidacies, the permutations may require an IBM analysis. Former State Sen. Cathy Young, for instance, could jump back in after backing off earlier this year. She could prove formidable. Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County had been courting Repubs as distant as Erie County after she announced for the Reed district now considered void by the courts.

One scenario even sees Tenney running for the special election to gain incumbency advantage for the subsequent primary and general elections. If successful, that would require resignation from her current Utica-based district, creating another vacancy there.

Got all of this?

Some answers arrive Monday when the special master appointed by McAllister releases his recommendation for new – and theoretically fair – congressional and State Senate districts. Watch then for the real candidates to push ahead – and the wannabes fall by the wayside.

• • •

Quote of the Week comes from Tony Masiello who, as former mayor of Buffalo and hoop teammate of NBA great Bob Lanier going back to the Masten Boys Club, stands uniquely qualified to lament the Tuesday death of his longtime pal and native Buffalonian.

“He was a great player and even greater human being who never forgot where he came from – whether the Masten Boys Club, Bennett High School or St. Bonaventure. He always did it with class and wore Buffalo on his sleeve.

“I’ve often said I’ve been in some tight spots in politics,” he added, “but that’s nothing compared to facing Lanier in the Reilly Center!”

