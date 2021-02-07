Analysis: Pat Burke – part rebel, part party stalwart

And then there was the short career of Erik Bohen. The Democrat won a special election on the Republican line in 2018. He proved so much a “rebel” that neither Dems nor Repubs wanted him, carving out for him a special “no man’s land” on the Assembly floor.

“I’m an island. I’m an island by myself,” he said during his first day of his short tenure.

But now Burke follows a different path. Close to the new speaker, Carl Heastie, he becomes the first in memory from the district to enjoy such status.

Indeed, Burke has worked to carve out his own approach since losing the April 2018 special election to Bohen and then bouncing back to win the following November. Unlike his predecessors, he eschewed the Conservative line and supported abortion rights.

And though his predecessors often milked the rebel label to the utmost while still proving effective, Burke likes where he is now.

“Nothing has changed for me. I still speak my mind,” he said a few days ago. “But it’s always easy politics to be against everything.”

Burke said he has opposed various budget bills and was the first Assembly Democrat to support curtailing the governor’s emergency pandemic powers.