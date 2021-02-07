Analysis: Pat Burke – part rebel, part party stalwart

Western New York’s delegation to the state Legislature has been back to work for a month now, even if for the most part, they convene virtually and not amid the grandeur of the Capitol’s Assembly and Senate chambers.
Makes for a more pleasant Sunday evening. Home works better than eastbound on the Thruway.
The early days of the 2021-22 session are also proving pleasant for Democrat Pat Burke, who in January was appointed secretary of the Assembly’s majority conference. That’s not unusual in itself – most members wangle a committee chairmanship or another post. And secretary of the conference (though there is no additional stipend to Burke’s $110,000 salary) at least sounds important.
Still, Burke’s appointment carries special significance. For years, those representing the 142nd District always styled themselves as unique “South Buffalo rebel.” Burke’s predecessors took pride in it, especially while challenging former Speaker Shelly Silver.
Some history: Back in 2000 Brian Higgins represented the district in the Assembly, and joined an unsuccessful “coup” against the all-powerful Silver. Higgins never joined the speaker’s inner circle as a result, but the escapade never hurt him at home. Higgins is now a veteran member of Congress.
Then Mark Schroeder came along, lambasting Silver at every chance. Banished to some broom closet office, he prospered, too, and now is motor vehicles commissioner. Ditto for the next assemblyman, Mickey Kearns, now the county clerk.
And then there was the short career of Erik Bohen. The Democrat won a special election on the Republican line in 2018. He proved so much a “rebel” that neither Dems nor Repubs wanted him, carving out for him a special “no man’s land” on the Assembly floor.
“I’m an island. I’m an island by myself,” he said during his first day of his short tenure.
But now Burke follows a different path. Close to the new speaker, Carl Heastie, he becomes the first in memory from the district to enjoy such status.
Indeed, Burke has worked to carve out his own approach since losing the April 2018 special election to Bohen and then bouncing back to win the following November. Unlike his predecessors, he eschewed the Conservative line and supported abortion rights.
And though his predecessors often milked the rebel label to the utmost while still proving effective, Burke likes where he is now.
“Nothing has changed for me. I still speak my mind,” he said a few days ago. “But it’s always easy politics to be against everything.”
Burke said he has opposed various budget bills and was the first Assembly Democrat to support curtailing the governor’s emergency pandemic powers.
“The office of governor of New York is already too powerful,” he said, delving into history and the roles of former Gov. Al Smith and “power broker” Robert Moses in shaping modern state government.
He thinks he’s struck the right balance.
“The district digs it, I dig it, everybody likes the rebel thing,” he said. “And I subscribe to it, too. There just has to be more than that. It’s also important to get real legislation passed.
“It’s probably good politics back home to get reelected by bashing the speaker, but bad politics in Albany,” he added. “You’ve got to find the right path.”
Last week, Burke even took on Higgins – dean of the whole South Buffalo Democratic “thing” (for lack of a better term). He questioned the congressman’s zeal for tearing down the Skyway, as well as talk about Higgins’ interest in possibly retaining part of it for tourism purposes.
“Less than two years after the $29 million investment into the Skyway and 14 years after the $55 million investment to redesign Fuhrmann Boulevard and connect Southtowns traffic to the Skyway bridge, we are talking about tearing the bridge down?” he asked. “Many of the officials pushing for the Skyway’s removal are the same ones who pushed to keep an elevated highway to feed traffic into the Skyway. Where have their concerns of traffic congestion gone?”
Maybe the “rebels” are alive and well in the 142nd District, after all.