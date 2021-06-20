Analysis: On Tuesday, a primary for the books

Questions and answers about Tuesday’s primary elections:

• Why has an election for mayor of Buffalo, featuring Byron Brown’s unprecedented campaign for a fifth term, proven so low key?

Probably because any possible big-time opponent dismissed taking on such an entrenched and powerful incumbent.

This matchup has no Tim Kennedy, no Darius Pridgen, no Sean Ryan and no Pat Burke on the primary ballot. Many observers say they remain on deck for a future mayoral effort – just not this one.

• Is the mayoral race really that low key?

Don’t tell that to India Walton, Brown’s firebrand challenger. She has raised enough money to finance a significant television and direct mail campaign. In those ads, she throws every possible charge and insinuation at Brown.

At the same time, she introduces thoughtful policy proposals that may be left-leaning, but not quite left field. Probably the most liberal mayoral candidate in Buffalo history, her effort comes at a time when the New York Times reports that New York City’s progressive mayoral candidates are encountering difficulties.

Walton’s effort should provide a good indication of the power of Buffalo’s progressive vote.