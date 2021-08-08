Analysis: Now, even Black Democrats shun Cuomo

”I would bet his most important element of support is Black women in the Assembly,” Sheinkopf added. “African Americans have been consistently loyal to Cuomo no matter what. Has that changed?”

It should be remembered that Cuomo sought early refuge in African American enclaves like Harlem, rallying Black leaders and posing for photos to demonstrate support in the face of withering criticism. It should also be recalled that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who is Black, joined Peoples-Stokes in discouraging any rush to judgment on Cuomo until the attorney general had issued her report.

But by late Tuesday, Heastie joined the chorus by noting his Assembly Democrats were demanding Cuomo’s exit. Peoples-Stokes, too. It was a clear signal that the governor had nowhere else to turn – that he could no longer find support in refuges like Harlem or Buffalo’s East Side.

So we took Sheinkopf’s advice and asked Peoples-Stokes about this most loyal of Democratic constituencies. She had a simple answer for why Black Democrats were now abandoning Cuomo. In a reflection of how African Americans are wary of a justice system that can often rush to judgment, the Buffalo assemblywoman summed it up.