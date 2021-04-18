Analysis: New York Republicans scouting a giant-killer

Beginning Monday morning at a downtown Albany hotel, the New York State Republican Party will kick off its 2022 campaign for governor – about a year and a half before Election Day.

Chairman Nick Langworthy has invited a few optimists intent on disproving the conventional wisdom that a Republican cannot win statewide in ultra-Democratic New York. They include Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 candidate), former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 candidate), and Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide and son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, who also said last week he is interested, said he wasn’t invited.

Uphill battle for any Republican? Indeed – uphill as in Mt. Marcyesque. No Republican has won statewide since George Pataki’s last gubernatorial victory back in 2002, leaving no real reason for optimism.

Except they are optimistic, especially about Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, who officially declared last week before making his case in Buffalo. Now Zeldin arrives in Albany on Monday with at least the perception of front-runner.