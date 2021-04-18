Analysis: New York Republicans scouting a giant-killer

Beginning Monday morning at a downtown Albany hotel, the New York State Republican Party will kick off its 2022 campaign for governor – about a year and a half before Election Day.
Chairman Nick Langworthy has invited a few optimists intent on disproving the conventional wisdom that a Republican cannot win statewide in ultra-Democratic New York. They include Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 candidate), former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 candidate), and Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide and son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, who also said last week he is interested, said he wasn’t invited.
Uphill battle for any Republican? Indeed – uphill as in Mt. Marcyesque. No Republican has won statewide since George Pataki’s last gubernatorial victory back in 2002, leaving no real reason for optimism.
Except they are optimistic, especially about Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, who officially declared last week before making his case in Buffalo. Now Zeldin arrives in Albany on Monday with at least the perception of front-runner.
“From what I see so far, he has all the assets we need,” said Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo. “I’m very impressed with him. He’s got a lot of pluses and I don’t see anyone else meeting those pluses at this time.”
Lorigo usually reflects the minor party’s statewide thinking, and that’s key. No Republican has won statewide since 1974 without Conservative backing.
Zeldin made the most of his time in Erie County. At the Olympic Restaurant in Cheektowaga, he huddled with GOP honchos John Schmidt, Jesse Prieto, Joe Burns and Jeff Williams. Chairman Karl Simmeth hosted the gathering, and came away impressed.
“I like him and I think he would be a great candidate,” Simmeth said. “And it’s important that he start the process 18 months before election.”
The congressman then scooted over to the Hilltop Restaurant in Depew to huddle with Lorigo, former Trump official Michael Caputo, Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, former water authority Commissioner Earl Jann – and 2010 gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino.
“He has my 100% support,” the influential Paladino said later. “I really think he has a lot better name recognition than anybody else I’ve heard.
“He’s a really solid guy,” he added.
All of this follows Giambra’s own gubernatorial theories. The former county executive insists that no Republican will ever win until the party rejects Donald Trump and steers toward the mold of Pataki and Nelson Rockefeller.
Giambra got nowhere with similar ideas during a short-lived gubernatorial effort in 2018. Neither did moderate Republican Rick Lazio against Paladino in the 2010 GOP primary. Paladino, very much a Trump precursor, won Erie County 93% to 7%.
Giambra raises topics worthy of discussion, even if Zeldin is a solid Trump guy who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election just after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The new candidate didn’t want to talk about that last week, insisting voters are more interested in “bread and butter issues.”
But Zeldin will have to address his Trump loyalties at some point, since Gov. Andrew Cuomo or some other Democrat will force the discussion in a state where Biden prevailed by 23 points.
Giambra also recognizes the realities of a Republican primary, acknowledging the past success of Trump supporters. But if party leaders get behind a moderate who can appeal to conservative Dems and independents, he says, a Republican can win. So far those leaders have shown little interest.
That’s because this is New York, where the GOP must heed the tiny but powerful Conservative Party. Now Giambra’s Rocky references lead to the Quote of the Week from the Conservative Lorigo: “He needs to remember the Conservative Party was started in 1962 because of Gov. Rockefeller’s ‘moderate’ politics.”