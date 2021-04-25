Analysis: Monica Wallace threads a political needle

The Politics Column has always found itself fascinated with local pols who survive and even prosper – despite themselves.
Take former Congressman Jack Quinn, the Hamburg Republican. Each year in the late 1990s this space produced the “Annual Jack Quinn Column,” just to check in on the Republican representing the most Democratic district in the House of Representatives. Quinn marched to his own GOP drummer, paid attention to traditional Democratic constituencies like organized labor, and never faced a really serious threat through six elections.
That kind of Republican may have reached the extinction list around here lately, but a few locals still merit our periodic scrutiny for the interesting way they conduct their politics. Democratic Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Lancaster and Cheektowaga fits that bill.
Wallace defies comparison to many of her 143rd District predecessors. She grew up on Long Island, never entered politics through the Cheektowaga or Lancaster portals, and was new to the game when she first ran for the Assembly in 2016. She cites all the right reasons for getting involved.
“I’m in Albany to restore confidence; I ran after two scandals,” she said, referring to sexual harassment charges leveled against two predecessors. “I’ve chosen to do this job because we need people the community can look up to.”
By all accounts, the assemblywoman has gained much of Albany’s respect while increasingly emerging as a spokeswoman for the Western New York delegation.
But Wallace also hails from the kind of ethnic, Catholic, blue-collar district – with a conservative tinge – that differs from the liberal enclaves represented by many Democrats in the Assembly. Indeed, she is the first from the district in anyone’s memory to run without backing from the Conservative Party.
“There’s no question she is an intelligent woman, but she’s way too liberal for her district,” says Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo, noting Wallace has even sat down for conversations with him. “She can be beat.”
Indeed, a little-known and underfinanced Republican named Frank Smierciak came close last November. And as a result, just about everyone expects the GOP and Conservatives to find a top-notch candidate in 2022. Wallace will be targeted.
Some of this explains why earlier this month, Wallace veered off from the rest of the Assembly’s liberal Dems to vote against including in the budget an “excluded workers fund.” It supplies $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits for mostly undocumented immigrants living illegally in New York.
“While well intended, this program is unfair to the thousands of New Yorkers who are still waiting for some or all of their unemployment benefits, despite jumping through every hoop required,” she said when the budget was adopted.
Other upstate Dems also voted against the measure, in the kind of bill for which Assembly leaders often issue a “pass.” They had more than enough votes – so Democrats in vulnerable districts can buck leadership on this one. Ditto for her vote against a Dem favorite like public financing of campaigns.
But Wallace said a few days ago that her district would never approve of such a measure, especially when others played by the current rules to get pandemic unemployment – if they got it at all.
“They work their butts off for their paychecks,” she said of her constituents, “and they expect government to be responsible for it.”
The assemblywoman says she’s not just seeking cover with a more conservative vote; she says it’s what is expected of her. The vote most likely won’t change the mind of Lorigo and his Conservatives, but she really doesn’t care. She just calls it the right vote for the 143rd District.
Wallace has so far proven a survivor – walking the fine line between conservative constituents and the NYC liberals running her chamber.
She may not merit an “Annual Monica Wallace Column,” but she will certainly prove worth watching.