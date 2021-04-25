Analysis: Monica Wallace threads a political needle

By all accounts, the assemblywoman has gained much of Albany’s respect while increasingly emerging as a spokeswoman for the Western New York delegation.

But Wallace also hails from the kind of ethnic, Catholic, blue-collar district – with a conservative tinge – that differs from the liberal enclaves represented by many Democrats in the Assembly. Indeed, she is the first from the district in anyone’s memory to run without backing from the Conservative Party.

“There’s no question she is an intelligent woman, but she’s way too liberal for her district,” says Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo, noting Wallace has even sat down for conversations with him. “She can be beat.”

Indeed, a little-known and underfinanced Republican named Frank Smierciak came close last November. And as a result, just about everyone expects the GOP and Conservatives to find a top-notch candidate in 2022. Wallace will be targeted.

Some of this explains why earlier this month, Wallace veered off from the rest of the Assembly’s liberal Dems to vote against including in the budget an “excluded workers fund.” It supplies $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits for mostly undocumented immigrants living illegally in New York.