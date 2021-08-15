Analysis: Local Democratic leaders shed no tears over Cuomo

Lenihan, meanwhile, never gained Andrew Cuomo’s favor after siding in 2006 with hometown candidate Denise O’Donnell for attorney general. Cuomo won that effort. Lenihan felt the aftermath, especially after Cuomo became governor in 2011 and his operation desperately – and unsuccessfully – tried to replace him at the Erie County helm. Later, Zellner was simply ignored.

“How’s your friend Jeremy Zellner?” disgraced Cuomo confidant Joe Percoco once snarled to the Politics Column.

This week Zellner seemed to let loose after Cuomo announced his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment, setting the stage for Buffalo’s Kathy Hochul to become the new governor later this month.

“His style was one of smash and get what you want at any cost,” Zellner said, blaming the Cuomo operation for a previous effort to dislodge him from the party chairmanship. “The fact that we were out in the wilderness is due to people like [former Chairman] Steve Pigeon and Andrew Cuomo. They tried to influence what we do and we pushed back.”

The governor in 2012 had even asked former Mayor Tony Masiello to step in as Erie County chairman, even though the longtime Cuomo ally faced a bevy of conflicts as an Albany lobbyist. Masiello gracefully sidestepped that one.