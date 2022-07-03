Analysis: Lessons from Tuesday's primaries

Observations about some compelling primary elections on Tuesday:

• The victories of Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin in gubernatorial primaries left no doubt about the sentiment of their respective parties. The wins were overwhelming in multi-candidate fields. And they validated the choices of party leaders, who demonstrated that political organizations still matter. Those organizations motivated their members to vote for endorsed candidates.

• One year ago, democratic socialist India Walton posed major questions when she won the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo: Was the party really that far left? Would socialists eventually control the Democratic Party in New York?

Mayor Byron Brown’s convincing victory as a write-in general election candidate last November helped retire those questions. Now, Hochul’s statewide victory makes the same statement as she easily dispatched the left-leaning Jumaane Williams. Still, Williams garnered 20% of the vote, and the bet here is that he is not going away.

• Life goes on for Republican Harry Wilson, who opened his wallet, dropped $11 million on a run for governor, and finished last. Oh, well.

But it also says something for people like Wilson who can afford trying to make a difference.

• Takeaways from hearing Hochul’s acceptance speech in Manhattan soon after the polls closed: She will campaign vigorously against recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions striking down New York’s concealed carry law and overturning Roe vs. Wade. Hochul will not travel that route without extensive polling to fuel her fire.

• Takeaways from Jerry Zremski’s Wednesday story on Zeldin’s speech in Baldwin, Long island: He will continue to hammer away at the state’s rising crime rate and population exodus, blaming it all on Hochul. And – oh, yes – he will constantly refer to his opponent as “Cuomo-Hochul,” linking her to the former governor chased from office last August.

• On Thursday, Zeldin predicted he will win Erie County. It was a bold statement, especially after Hochul had just captured Erie with 84% of the Democratic vote, in a county dominated by Democrats, and where Hochul has lived almost all her life. If his prediction proves true in Hochul’s home turf, Zeldin will be the next governor of New York.

• Don’t tell any of that to state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who predicts a crushing defeat for Zeldin. “At the end of the day, he gets 30%, maybe 40%, of the vote,” he said Wednesday.

• Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner is ecstatic about Tuesday’s results in Erie County – with justification. His risky move to lure Melissa Hartman out of the GOP and then run as Democratic candidate for county clerk paid off. The Eden supervisor demolished Democrat/Republican hybrid Mickey Kearns 63%-36% in the Democratic primary. And it’s fair to say there is no love lost for Kearns over at Democratic Headquarters.

Kearns, however, has been through this before. He has a habit of winning on the Republican line.

• Zellner also brought it home in Erie County for Hochul, recalling Carl Paladino-esque numbers of 2010 when the then-GOP candidate for governor took his home county of Erie by a stunning 94-6% tally in the Republican primary.

• Speaking of Paladino and looking ahead to his bid to succeed Chris Jacobs in Congress, he launched new ads for radio and TV on Thursday that proclaim the 23rd District as “Carl Country,” label him “one of us,” and declares he has never accepted liberal “nonsense” (a favorite Paladino word).

After Nick Langworthy, his Republican primary opponent and state GOP chairman, counts proceeds from his big fundraiser held on Tuesday, expect to see and even more ads in a highly competitive race.

• Quote of the Week comes from Chairman Zellner, who very much likes the idea of helping elect a governor from Buffalo. He could not help on Wednesday but recall Hochul’s early days as a headquarters volunteer.

“It’s the first time an Erie County Democratic Committee intern will be the party nominee for governor.”

