Analysis: Langworthy bugs Cuomo

It was almost as if state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy were a gnat buzzing around the governor of New York early Thursday afternoon.
Andrew Cuomo kept trying to swat the insect away, but the gnat – ‘er, chairman – kept at it. And as far as Cuomo was concerned, it was distracting from the good news he brought to Buffalo during one of those carefully scripted gubernatorial appearances – this one at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Indeed, Cuomo traveled west on Thursday with genuine optimism. It was the day after the state lifted most mask requirements per recommendation of the federal government, and the governor was reveling in the news as well as the state’s role in recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.
New York’s positivity rate stood at .85%, the lowest since way back on Sept. 11.
“That really is a phenomenal piece of good news,” he told reporters assembled in the new airport wing slated to open by the end of June.
He then launched a new lottery game that could result in a $5 million prize for an eligible winner among the newly vaccinated. And surrounded by the gleaming new airport addition, he said Albany will sponsor another competition – this one for a $250 million pot for airport improvements across the state.
“Tell us your vision, tell us your dream to improve your airport, and the state will partner with you,” Cuomo said.
But the governor is beginning to realize that all the good news he brings and glad tidings he bears still get overwhelmed by the swarm of difficulties surrounding his last year. Sexual harassment charges did not surface Thursday during his news conference; nor did investigations into allegations his administration failure to properly report nursing home death data during the pandemic’s height.
Out on the airport sidewalk, however, Langworthy was buzzing about new reports that Cuomo made more than $5 million on the book he wrote about his Covid management experiences. As cameras and notebooks recorded him, the chairman kept stinging.
How dare Cuomo profit off the deaths of 15,000 senior citizens forced last year by Cuomo’s orders into nursing homes, Langworthy fumed. Other governors handled the emergency without writing a book, he added.
“But he was the only one to enrich himself by $5.1 million to do so,” he said. “This is just another in the litany ... of dark clouds hanging over this administration’s head.”
Back at the press conference, the governor had to deal with these questions, even as he attempted to swat them away as “stupid.”
He blamed the criticism on “toxic political times,” noting that former President Donald Trump was quick to lambaste Democratic governors for Covid’s tough early days in Democratic states – only to stay mum when the virus spread into red turf.
More questions stemming from his critics: What about probes of your family getting Covid tests ahead of everyone else?
“They wanted to test you before you sit with the governor,” he explained, adding that others around governors and the president faced the same requirement.
What about Langworthy’s demand that he release contract details for his book?
“You know the details,” the governor countered. “Go ask him if he will release his taxes to the public, and, if not, what is he hiding?
“I have disclosed more ... than any other governor who has served in the State of New York,” he added.
(For the record, Langworthy said he would be happy to disclose his taxes).
Almost a year and a half before the next election for governor, this is what Cuomo now faces. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has perfected to an art form his own style of buzzing, biting and stinging of his Democratic colleague up the river. Critics from the left seem to dive through Cuomo’s repellent. And Republicans are swarming above their weight in Democratic New York.
It’s a sure bet that 2022 will prove even buggier for the governor of New York.