Analysis: Langworthy bugs Cuomo

It was almost as if state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy were a gnat buzzing around the governor of New York early Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Cuomo kept trying to swat the insect away, but the gnat – ‘er, chairman – kept at it. And as far as Cuomo was concerned, it was distracting from the good news he brought to Buffalo during one of those carefully scripted gubernatorial appearances – this one at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Indeed, Cuomo traveled west on Thursday with genuine optimism. It was the day after the state lifted most mask requirements per recommendation of the federal government, and the governor was reveling in the news as well as the state’s role in recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.

New York’s positivity rate stood at .85%, the lowest since way back on Sept. 11.

“That really is a phenomenal piece of good news,” he told reporters assembled in the new airport wing slated to open by the end of June.

He then launched a new lottery game that could result in a $5 million prize for an eligible winner among the newly vaccinated. And surrounded by the gleaming new airport addition, he said Albany will sponsor another competition – this one for a $250 million pot for airport improvements across the state.