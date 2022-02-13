Analysis: Lack of money sinks a possible Cathy Young candidacy

Some hot topics for a cold Sunday:

• Back in 2000 as Hillary Clinton was wrapping up her “listening tour” in preparation for a U.S. Senate candidacy, Republicans were suddenly scrambling. New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani had emerged as a formidable opponent to the then-first lady, and was ready to go.

But the mayor developed cancer, scuttling his plans and sending the GOP searching for a replacement.

Congressman Jack Quinn of Hamburg began to enter the conversation, especially as a Republican who had already demonstrated “crossover” appeal in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.

A Quinn candidacy made sense for lots of reasons – except for one: money. For years, GOP Congressman Rick Lazio of Long Island had been stoking his campaign coffers waiting for just such a moment, and Quinn got left behind (with lots of “what ifs?” that will always remain unanswered).

The scenario prompts similar thinking this week, even if reapportionment poses different circumstances for former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean. She seemed poised for near unanimous GOP backing to run in the new 23rd Congressional District now largely represented by the retiring Congressman Tom Reed, R-Corning.