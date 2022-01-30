Analysis: Kathy Hochul, on governing her way

Five months after becoming governor of New York, Kathy Hochul was reflecting a few days ago on how she approaches her new job – practically and symbolically.

Her decision to return the State of the State speech to the Assembly Chamber, for example, was no mere whim. It marked a clear break from the razzle-dazzle of The Andrew Cuomo Show in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center – and from most things “Cuomo-esque.”

“I’m not someone who is overconfident and arrogant about anything I do because I have to work through a process,” Hochul said. “The Legislature, from what I hear, is delighted with my new approach to state government – which is to treat them like real partners.”

Hochul is emerging as a different kind of executive than her predecessor, who was often accused of strong-arming his way through the Albany labyrinth. Hochul has no problem embracing a new way.

“In my first budget, everybody will be pressure testing me,” she said last week in a video meeting with editors and reporters of The Buffalo News. “I think people who are used to me know that I’m pretty successful in getting the results I need without being combative or bullying. I know how to get things done.”