Analysis: Jumaane Williams, other progressives rally behind India Walton

Now Williams is taking his support for Walton further by hosting a Brooklyn fundraising event on Sept. 24. In his invitation to supporters, Williams calls the Buffalo mayoral contest “the most important [election] in New York State this November.”

Some top Dems in New York State mouth lukewarm support for Walton as the nominee of their party. Others express their political gumption with “neutral” declarations. But Walton reflects Williams’ brand of politics, and the public advocate is rallying behind her.

It’s smart strategy for Williams. He and other sponsors of the Brooklyn fundraiser like State Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens are seen as statewide figures, with Williams working especially hard to increase his visibility as he enters discussions for governor in 2022. He is no stranger to Buffalo beginning with his unsuccessful primary challenge to then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2018. A few weeks ago he ventured to Syracuse and the State Fair, and not just to sample the event’s famous Gianelli sausage.

Gianaris gets mentioned in gubernatorial speculation too; ditto for attorney general. That could prove relevant should current AG Tish James take on Hochul in next year’s Democratic primary for governor.