Analysis: Jumaane Williams, other progressives rally behind India Walton

You can count on Jumaane Williams, the New York City public advocate, for leaving no question about his political convictions.
Representing the “progressive” wing of the state Democratic Party, the second ranking officer of New York City government is diving into politics far beyond the five boroughs – including the hot contest for mayor of Buffalo.
In her first meeting with reporters a few days after stunning Byron Brown in the June Democratic primary for mayor, India Walton welcomed Williams to the Tri-Main Center in North Buffalo. Back then Williams was supporting the Walton proposals on police reform that have dominated the Buffalo mayoral campaign over the past few days.
Law enforcement should be only part of an overall approach to addressing health care and mental health instead of “mistakes made 30 years ago,” he said then, adding that “New York can lead the way” in policing innovations.
That’s exactly what Walton outlined during the Merriweather Library mayoral debate on Sept. 9, and exactly what Brown campaign ads attacked in spots that began airing last week. Brown now says Walton’s plan to cut $7.5 million from the Police Department budget will result in 100 layoffs. Walton does not dispute the loss of positions in the 724-member force, but insists they will be eliminated through attrition.
Now Williams is taking his support for Walton further by hosting a Brooklyn fundraising event on Sept. 24. In his invitation to supporters, Williams calls the Buffalo mayoral contest “the most important [election] in New York State this November.”
Some top Dems in New York State mouth lukewarm support for Walton as the nominee of their party. Others express their political gumption with “neutral” declarations. But Walton reflects Williams’ brand of politics, and the public advocate is rallying behind her.
It’s smart strategy for Williams. He and other sponsors of the Brooklyn fundraiser like State Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens are seen as statewide figures, with Williams working especially hard to increase his visibility as he enters discussions for governor in 2022. He is no stranger to Buffalo beginning with his unsuccessful primary challenge to then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2018. A few weeks ago he ventured to Syracuse and the State Fair, and not just to sample the event’s famous Gianelli sausage.
Gianaris gets mentioned in gubernatorial speculation too; ditto for attorney general. That could prove relevant should current AG Tish James take on Hochul in next year’s Democratic primary for governor.
The Brooklyn soiree for Walton, meanwhile, provides an important opportunity for Walton’s co-progressives. Like her, they are unafraid to challenge Brown, the immediate past chairman of the state Democratic Party. Mostly, they covet one of their own at the helm of the state’s second largest city.
If Walton wins, Buffalo City Hall could prove an important touchstone for progressive Dems with statewide ambitions. She could emerge as a powerful ally for them as the state’s political agenda unfolds.
And that’s why Williams labels the Buffalo mayoral contest the state’s most important of 2021.
…
A few other nuggets gathered along the campaign trail:
• Erie County Democrats are getting good at endorsement “do overs.” On Saturday they bestowed their formal backing for sheriff on Kim Beatty, the former Buffalo Police Department deputy commissioner whom they rejected during the primary season for Brian Gould of the Cheektowaga Police Department.
That follows the recent Headquarters support for Walton after the initial endorsement of Brown. Some snicker at the attempt by party honchos to suddenly get in sync with voters, but Chairman Jeremy Zellner says the new endorsements (formalities that are not really necessary) reflect a serious bid for party unity.
• Two significant fundraisers recently took place in Erie County. Paul Vukelic, a Canisius High School classmate of Tom Perez, the former labor secretary and chairman of the Democratic National Commiittee, helped raise around $50,000 in a local event supporting the Perez bid for governor of Maryland.