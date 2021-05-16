Analysis: Joel Giambra's sliver of opportunity

Rep. Liz Cheney cut a lonely figure Wednesday while facing Capitol reporters in Washington.
The House GOP caucus had just stripped her of a major leadership post, outraged over the Wyoming Republican’s repudiation of former President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of a stolen election.
That kind of loneliness is the price paid in the national GOP these days for daring to voice such anti-Trump concerns.
Back in Buffalo, Joel Giambra knows the feeling. The former Erie County executive, who unsuccessfully flirted with a Republican gubernatorial candidacy in 2018, is trying again. He is adopting an outright, no-holds-barred defiance of Trump’s grip on the party, right here in the former president’s home state.
“The Republican Party ... in New York State must again become the party of ideas and policy as opposed to a party of personality,” Giambra said last week.
With more and more stridency, Giambra is making the case that a pro-Trump candidate for governor (especially one like Rep. Lee Zeldin who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory) can never succeed in deep blue New York.
He calls it a “prescription for disaster.”
And after another pro-Trump candidate – former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino – entered the race last week, Giambra feels especially heartened. He is talking primary and a “run up the middle” candidacy.
“If you’ve got two Republicans vying for the Trump supporters, it leaves open the middle,” he said. “It’s a race I definitely, definitely am considering getting in.”
So far, Giambra is not feeling much Republican love. He has generated little enthusiasm among party regulars, who are lining up behind Zeldin to the point where the Iraq War veteran claims more than the 50% needed for the party endorsement and automatic inclusion on any primary ballot.
Realistically, Giambra can only dream of cracking the party’s pro-Trump shell. State Chairman Nick Langworthy cemented a solid relationship with the future president back in 2012, when he and a few others tried to coax Trump into the 2014 election for governor.
Trump had bigger things in mind. But a partnership grew, President Trump paved the way for Langworthy’s ascension to the state chairmanship, and the New York GOP now loyally marches in step.
Last week, Giambra was trying another maneuver. He seeks to convince enough state committee members to open the Republican primary to nonaffiliated voters (in the same manner as the old Independence Party) so that a more moderate candidate for governor could appeal to New Yorkers.
“We need to find the rank-and-file voter,” he says.
But that idea also fell with a thud at 315 State St. in Albany, where the state GOP maintains its headquarters. “We will not weaken our rules so that Cuomo acolytes can infiltrate our candidate selection process,” Langworthy said last month.
Indeed, not even Giambra’s old supporters in the Erie County GOP – the ones who embraced the Democrat-turned-Republican for two county executive terms – are with him now. Erie County Repubs are backing Zeldin.
Giambra maintains hope that he can persuade enough state committee members to adopt his semiopen primary plan. He notes that Cheney now vows “to do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”
He also notes that more than 100 national Republicans – including former neighboring state governors like Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey – threaten to form a third party without a major retreat from Trump.
“If it takes a national movement to do this, that’s something to consider,” Giambra said Thursday. “That discussion bodes well for what I’m trying to do here in New York State.”
The former county executive has a long way to go. The national party has so far not exactly flocked to the side of that lonely figure of Liz Cheney in the Capitol.
Neither are they rushing toward Giambra on the campaign trail for governor.