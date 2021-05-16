Analysis: Joel Giambra's sliver of opportunity

“If you’ve got two Republicans vying for the Trump supporters, it leaves open the middle,” he said. “It’s a race I definitely, definitely am considering getting in.”

So far, Giambra is not feeling much Republican love. He has generated little enthusiasm among party regulars, who are lining up behind Zeldin to the point where the Iraq War veteran claims more than the 50% needed for the party endorsement and automatic inclusion on any primary ballot.

Realistically, Giambra can only dream of cracking the party’s pro-Trump shell. State Chairman Nick Langworthy cemented a solid relationship with the future president back in 2012, when he and a few others tried to coax Trump into the 2014 election for governor.

Trump had bigger things in mind. But a partnership grew, President Trump paved the way for Langworthy’s ascension to the state chairmanship, and the New York GOP now loyally marches in step.

Last week, Giambra was trying another maneuver. He seeks to convince enough state committee members to open the Republican primary to nonaffiliated voters (in the same manner as the old Independence Party) so that a more moderate candidate for governor could appeal to New Yorkers.

“We need to find the rank-and-file voter,” he says.