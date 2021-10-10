Analysis: India Walton keeping unapologetically to the left

A few things to know about politics around here:
• Give credit to mayoral challenger India Walton for remaining true to her politics.
On Saturday the official Democratic nominee challenging incumbent Byron Brown slated a rally in Martin Luther King Park featuring left wing stalwarts of New York politics. They included Zephyr Teachout, Andrew Cuomo’s progressive challenger in the 2014 Democratic primary for governor; Maurice Mitchell, executive director of the national Working Families Party; Rochester Councilmember-elect Kim Smith (who ran well in her State Senate bid a few years ago); New York City Councilmember-elect Shahana Hanif; and former Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner, for whom Walton campaigned in her unsuccessful congressional campaign.
Walton offers no apologies for featuring left-wingers in this “conservative Democratic” city. And her leftward course remains steady from the primary instead of the traditional adjustment toward the center in the general.
It all adds up to a defining moment for Democratic politics in Buffalo. Is it a moderate, conservative Democratic city? Or will Walton’s democratic socialism prevail?
• Walton continues to add to her campaign advisory council that could also guide a transition should she defeat Brown on Nov. 2. Her latest additions include (among others): Sharon West, former executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority for housing; Greg Olma, former deputy commissioner for Erie County parks for parks; Bradshaw Hovey, research associate professor at the University at Buffalo for housing; Felicia Stanley, former chief of staff to Common Council President Darius Pridgen for “City Hall affairs”; Terrance Heard, Board of Education member, for education; and Chris Hawley, senior planner for the City of Buffalo for urban planning (making for interesting gab around City Hall watercoolers).
Is the candidate offering a sneak preview of a potential Walton administration?
• Brown, meanwhile, is making his case on the airwaves and in the constant campaign appearances he neglected during the primary. But his name does not appear on the ballot, and that remains his main challenge. At some point, the mayor will be compelled to concentrate his campaign message not on his record or plans for the future, but simply on how to cast a write-in ballot.
No ... this is not your typical campaign for mayor.
• Meanwhile, the 2022 campaign for governor is already underway. Incumbent Kathy Hochul scored important points last week, picking up key backing from state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs – once an official “Cuomo guy.” In addition, the county committees of 10 Western New York counties – including Erie – weighed in for Hochul.
No surprise there. This is her turf. But she also counts important support in Nassau and Suffolk, boosting her effort to become the first true upstater to be elected governor since good old Nathan L. Miller of Syracuse in 1920.
• Reports continue that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is also weighing a run for governor next year. The mayor is no stranger to Buffalo and other parts of upstate since his days as campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s successful Senate campaign in 2000. Hochul will dominate these parts, but a de Blasio candidacy might prove intriguing to some. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, for example, has said he identifies with New York City’s Democratic politics. Democrat-turned-Republican Joel Giambra, the former county executive, sponsored a de Blasio fundraiser back in 2013, but has since soured on the mayor’s left-leaning agenda in City Hall.
• Friends and family of the late Jack Cookfair gathered Thursday to toast one of New York’s most successful political consultants. Cookfair died in March of 2020, just as pandemic began gripping the world and preventing a proper sendoff.
Maybe that was fitting. No hymns or funeral dirges for the colorful Cookfair. His ceremony consisted of glasses raised in tribute above the mahogany of Mothers Restaurant.