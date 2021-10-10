Analysis: India Walton keeping unapologetically to the left

Is the candidate offering a sneak preview of a potential Walton administration?

• Brown, meanwhile, is making his case on the airwaves and in the constant campaign appearances he neglected during the primary. But his name does not appear on the ballot, and that remains his main challenge. At some point, the mayor will be compelled to concentrate his campaign message not on his record or plans for the future, but simply on how to cast a write-in ballot.

No ... this is not your typical campaign for mayor.

• Meanwhile, the 2022 campaign for governor is already underway. Incumbent Kathy Hochul scored important points last week, picking up key backing from state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs – once an official “Cuomo guy.” In addition, the county committees of 10 Western New York counties – including Erie – weighed in for Hochul.

No surprise there. This is her turf. But she also counts important support in Nassau and Suffolk, boosting her effort to become the first true upstater to be elected governor since good old Nathan L. Miller of Syracuse in 1920.