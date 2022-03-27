Analysis: In the Village of Bath, a fight for New York is playing out

That provision prohibits legislators (and by extension, they argued, the governor) from accountability outside the Legislature. The Attorney General’s Office argued the privilege is “absolute,” and that past cases have established the precedent.

But as the Battle of Bath continues, elections commissioners in New York are getting nervous. Designating petitions for the June 28 primary are already in circulation. Campaigns are underway. And candidates like Republican Reps. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County and Chris Jacobs of Erie County are working their new districts far from home.

Now the possibility of a new election date enters the picture. Last week, former Rep. John Faso of Columbia County, the 2006 GOP candidate for governor and Republican spokesman for the case, said moving the primary to Aug. 23 represents the best alternative given a tightening time frame. All kinds of new ramifications could result.

After all the legal arguments conclude, however, it appears another historic courthouse – the New York State Court of Appeals – will ultimately determine the case.