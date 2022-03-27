Analysis: In the Village of Bath, a fight for New York is playing out

News and notes about politics around here:
• Behind the historic Pulteney Square courthouse in the Steuben County Village of Bath, a close-to-epic legal battle continues to draw the attention of New York State’s political establishment.
That’s where a modern addition houses the courtroom of State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister, and where a cadre of top lawyers from around the nation argue over the constitutionality of new redistricting plans for the House of Representatives and State Senate.
It’s always fascinating to witness noted attorneys wrangling over fine points of the law or even broader concepts like constitutionality, and that’s exactly the scene playing out in Bath.
At the heart of the case lies the Republican argument that a 2014 constitutional amendment charging an Independent Redistricting Commission with drawing nonpartisan lines was violated when the body deadlocked and the Democratic State Legislature ultimately determined the new districts.
But attorneys representing the respondents (Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature) say the GOP argument is flawed because legislators are protected by a state version of the U.S. Constitution’s “speech and debate” clause.
That provision prohibits legislators (and by extension, they argued, the governor) from accountability outside the Legislature. The Attorney General’s Office argued the privilege is “absolute,” and that past cases have established the precedent.
But as the Battle of Bath continues, elections commissioners in New York are getting nervous. Designating petitions for the June 28 primary are already in circulation. Campaigns are underway. And candidates like Republican Reps. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County and Chris Jacobs of Erie County are working their new districts far from home.
Now the possibility of a new election date enters the picture. Last week, former Rep. John Faso of Columbia County, the 2006 GOP candidate for governor and Republican spokesman for the case, said moving the primary to Aug. 23 represents the best alternative given a tightening time frame. All kinds of new ramifications could result.
After all the legal arguments conclude, however, it appears another historic courthouse – the New York State Court of Appeals – will ultimately determine the case.
• Speaking of Tenney, Buffalo developer Carl Paladino hosted her and potential local backers on Tuesday at JT’s on Elmwood Avenue. Tenney represents Paladino’s kind of Republican, and he is all in as she seeks the mostly Southern Tier seat now held by Republican Tom Reed and will include parts of southern Erie County.
“I greatly respect her but she is unknown in our part of the state,” Paladino said, adding he hopes to plan an event for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.
• Back in late February, The Buffalo News reported a Democratic primary was taking shape for Erie County clerk between incumbent Mickey Kearns and Republican-turned-Democrat Missy Hartman, the Eden supervisor. Hartman had previously run on the Conservative line while in her supervisor races, and said she would again seek the often important minor party’s support as a Democratic clerk candidate.
But Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo said Hartman never requested the Conservative line, and his party is now circulating petitions for Kearns – who is also the Republican candidate (got all these party switcheroos?).
Bidding farewell to the Conservatives comes as no surprise. Democrats and Conservatives rarely mix these days under the party leadership of County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Chairman Jeremy Zellner.
• Former Assembly Majority Leader Paul Tokasz retires this week after six years with M&T Bank in one of New York State’s key private sector government relations posts, previously held by Hochul and the late North Councilmember David Rutecki. Tokasz says he retires from his ”fifth career” following stints as a Buffalo teacher, clerk of the Erie County Legislature, deputy county clerk and assemblyman.