Analysis: Hochul's helpers are everywhere around New York

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also gained statewide status, winning a citywide post in New York and joining with his left-leaning allies across the state. He entered the Buffalo mayoral fray last year too with help for India Walton, the Democratic primary winner who eventually lost to Brown.

Williams, however, came no where near gaining the 25% of convention support he needed to qualify for the ballot.

And, oh yes, Republicans. They promise their own tough and well-financed campaign, and are ready to tell the world when they convene in Garden City on Long Island on Feb. 28.

But Hochul seems to recognize that the path she has already trod is also the path ahead. She will seek help from all those in Malone, or Owego, or Chestertown or Astoria or Montauk whom she has befriended.

Of course, she must still persuade statewide voters whom polls say still don’t know her that well. But she says she knows the voters.

“I know more than most how to speak to people in every corner of the state,” she told The News Thursday. “Every part of the state has been well represented by me and I understand them. That is the weapon against the Republicans they’ll never be able to counter.

“I don’t say it with arrogance,” she added. “I say it with the knowledge that no one will ever outwork me.”

