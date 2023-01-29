Analysis: Hochul rises. So do complications

News, notes and observations about politics around here:

• Gov. Kathy Hochul has glided through all the pleasant formalities of recent months – election night victory speech, inauguration as New York’s first woman elected governor, and the pageantry of her State of the State address. Now she must submit to the Legislature her 2023-24 budget. The politically hard work of governing begins.

Some say rejection by the Senate Judiciary Committee of her nomination of Hector LaSalle as chief judge of the Court of Appeals points to a rocky budget session. Albany observers say Hochul lost face when rejected by her own Democrats; that her close connection with labor is damaged by its opposition to LaSalle. And that Senate Democrats will only sharpen their long, institutional memories and haunt her for the next four years.

Her setback also occurs just as crucial budget talks begin. Timing: not good.

• Sen. Sean Ryan of Buffalo was among Senate Dems breaking with Hochul on the LaSalle vote. Sources say the governor – of course – is not pleased. The vote of a key Buffalo ally is viewed as significant. Life goes on, but the relationship between the two bears watching.

• Then again, what the heck does Kathy Hochul care? The newest Siena College poll say 56% of voters like her job performance, compared to 36% who don’t – up from 49%-44% in December. That’s her best score ever. Her favorable rating stands at 48%-42%, slightly improved from 45%-43% last month, and the 48% tops her previous high favorable rating by a point. Six of Hochul’s State of the State proposals have strong to overwhelming support – four of them bipartisan.

“Hochul sees her job approval rating hit its highest level, jumping from a positive five points last month to a 20-point positive approval rating today,” said Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg. “The jump – despite continued strong partisan divide – is largely thanks to independent and downstate voters.”

• Speaking of polls, we dug deep into Buffalo News archives last week to examine poll results from the last Erie County executive contest featuring an incumbent seeking a fourth term – the same scenario facing Democrat Mark Poloncarz as he nears declaring for that unprecedented four-year assignment.

Back in 1999, incumbent Democrat Dennis Gorski sought a fourth term against Republican challenger Joel Giambra. A News survey found 75% of voters expressing confidence in his ability, while 65% thought Giambra could handle the job.

Giambra won.

• The coming week could prove crucial in Erie County Republicans’ search for a November challenger to Poloncarz. They continue to consider former State Sen. Ed Rath as well as County Clerk Mickey Kearns, a Democrat who has a habit of winning races on the Republican line.

Some local Repubs bristle at the very thought of running a Democrat, even though that’s exactly how they challenged GOP incumbent Ed Rutkowski with Democrat Jim Griffin in 1991 (unsuccessfully we might add).

“We like Mickey Kearns; he’s a great conservative,” notes Amherst GOP Chairman Brian Rusk, “but we want a registered, bona fide Republican to run for county executive.”

Big question: Will the GOP recruit a fresh face? Possibly a self-financing business leader? (A guy named Chris Collins comes to mind.)

• Congressman Nick Langworthy’s appointment by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the key House Rules Committee, which sets rules for bills up for debate, ranks as significant. Another rookie Republican from Western New York – Tom Reynolds – also gained the Rules Committee nod following his election in 1998. He did all right for himself.

• Quote of the Week comes from former AP Albany correspondent Marc Humbert when a potential Rudy Giuliani-Hillary Clinton matchup was discussed back in 2000. It might apply today about new speculation that former Rep. Lee Zeldin will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand next year.

“It will never happen,” Humbert correctly observed back then. “It would be too good.”