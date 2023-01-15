Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge

Something unspoken lurks these days inside Albany’s gleaming and magnificent Capitol.

Last week, as Kathy Hochul delivered the State of the State speech following her election as the first upstate governor in more than a century, it still crept through the hallways.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt put it all into words.

“She may be governor, but she will always be Kathy Hochul from Hamburg,” the North Tonawanda Republican said. “At the end of the day, the city is always going to say: ‘We run the state.’ She’s got to grapple with that.”

Ortt, of course, refers to New York City. It’s home to 8.5 million people. It dominates the politics, media, culture and finance of a vast and diverse state. And its world view often reflects the famous New Yorker cartoon – the one depicting the known universe ending at the Hudson River, with vague concepts such as “Jersey” on the opposite shore and California beyond.

During a chat in his Senate minority leader office a few days ago, Ortt said what many like to leave alone. He is a partisan Republican who opposes just about everything Hochul advocates. But Ortt cuts her a bit of slack in view of what she faces. It stems from a sense, especially among Democrats, he says, that the state’s “nerve center” lies down the Hudson and not out the Thruway.

“She doesn’t have to deal with it just every time she runs, she’s got to deal with it every time she’s here,” Ortt said. “I can empathize, because I have to deal with it, to an extent, as well.

“It’s politics in New York,” he added.

Part of it stems from Hochul’s narrow 6-point victory, the closest in three decades. The rest stems from what Ortt calls a “fact of life.”

Others have noted the “city syndrome” in the past. Just after his razor thin defeat by Eliot Spitzer for a second term as attorney general, Hamburg’s Dennis Vacco noted the same views in 1998. Besides Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, he was the last upstater independently elected to statewide office until Hochul last November.

Stinging from a defeat hinging on about 1.7 votes per election district, Vacco back then pointed to a “condescending bias” against Buffalo and upstate.

“It’s subtle, but there’s a statewide political perception that upstate and Buffalo is not where it’s happening,” he said upon leaving office in 1998, “that if you’re from Western New York, you’re just a little less.”

Still a political insider and successful attorney in Buffalo, Vacco’s views have softened. Asked a few days ago to reflect on the Ortt views that match his of 1998, he still believes any upstater in Hochul’s position faces a “complicated” challenge. But thrust into the governor’s post following scandal and resignation of her predecessor, Vacco notes the important fact that Hochul won a statewide election.

“Her victory in November broke the mold in that upstate-downstate divide,” he said, though he thinks Hochul might have faced a “different landscape” had she faced Attorney General Tish James in a primary.

Now, Hochul presides over a state with a Constitution that grants its governor widespread powers. She commands the vast resources and powers of the State of New York.

“She’s governor. She controls so much,” Vacco says. “But it will be interesting as she navigates through the more liberal interests of downstate.”

Many of those “more liberal interests” – a host of New York City senators – are vowing to block her nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle as chief judge of the Court of Appeals. Such a backlash appears unprecedented, contributing to that unspoken feeling in the Capitol.

“It will be a test of her strength,” Vacco said. “My sense is she will prevail.”

In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul imprinted her own stamp. She restored a sense of decorum by returning the ritual to the Assembly Chamber sans the glitz and graphics of her predecessor. Republicans and Democrats reacted, so did upstaters and downstaters. Life went on, Just like for every governor, whether from Hamburg or Harlem.