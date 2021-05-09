Analysis: Higgins will be no easy target for Republicans

“I don’t see how you beat Brian,” she acknowledged. “But if you find some middle-of-the-road, pro-life Democrat who cares about immigration, refugees and poverty in the city ... ”

But a Dem holds little appeal for the NRCC. National Republicans think they have a shot at Higgins for one of their own, since district lines will be redrawn and the opposing party traditionally scores big inroads in midterm elections. Indeed, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is all but planning his speaker’s chair appearance for the 2023 State of the Union speech.

Close observers like University at Buffalo political scientist Jim Campbell think Higgins’ voting record could make him vulnerable.

“Brian Higgins appears to be a very level-headed moderate liberal, but his voting record in the House of Representatives is and has been extremely liberal,” he said. “I might be wrong, but I doubt many of his constituents know this and this could make the basis for a great challenge – if Republicans can find a reasonably good candidate to make the case.”

That’s a major “if.” While New York stands to lose one congressional seat, and Higgins’ turf could expand into less friendly confines, it appears he’s ready to defend those House votes wherever he lands.