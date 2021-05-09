Analysis: Higgins will be no easy target for Republicans

The headline in Wednesday’s editions of The Buffalo News – “Republicans to target Higgins in 2022 race after reapportionment” – accomplished exactly what headlines are supposed to do. It grabbed your attention.
The story by Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski outlined that the National Republican Congressional Committee will “target” the veteran Democrat next year. That’s the term Washington campaign people use when they mean business.
“Facing historic headwinds, an uncertain redistricting process and defending a toxic socialist agenda,” said NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams, “no Democrat is safe.”
Well, that’s interesting, because the GOP has picked one tough target. Higgins has managed through just about all of his congressional career to breeze through Election Day.
Take his 2020 campaign. He clobbered Ricky T. Donovan Sr. 223,366 to 91,706 in the 26th Congressional District. In 2018, he overwhelmed Renee Zeno 169,166 to 61,488. Both pretty much took one for the GOP team, barely bothering.
Republican Shelly Schratz, the former Amherst Council member, also got creamed – 215,289 to 73,377 – when she took on Higgins in 2016. Underfunded and facing a huge Democratic enrollment advantage, Schratz nevertheless worked hard at her effort.
A few days ago, she reiterated her long-held belief that Higgins ignores some pressing problems and should “retire.”
“I don’t see how you beat Brian,” she acknowledged. “But if you find some middle-of-the-road, pro-life Democrat who cares about immigration, refugees and poverty in the city ... ”
But a Dem holds little appeal for the NRCC. National Republicans think they have a shot at Higgins for one of their own, since district lines will be redrawn and the opposing party traditionally scores big inroads in midterm elections. Indeed, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is all but planning his speaker’s chair appearance for the 2023 State of the Union speech.
Close observers like University at Buffalo political scientist Jim Campbell think Higgins’ voting record could make him vulnerable.
“Brian Higgins appears to be a very level-headed moderate liberal, but his voting record in the House of Representatives is and has been extremely liberal,” he said. “I might be wrong, but I doubt many of his constituents know this and this could make the basis for a great challenge – if Republicans can find a reasonably good candidate to make the case.”
That’s a major “if.” While New York stands to lose one congressional seat, and Higgins’ turf could expand into less friendly confines, it appears he’s ready to defend those House votes wherever he lands.
“Brian Higgins will run for reelection wherever the district is,” said top aide Chuck Eaton. “We like our chances because he’ll run on his record.”
And it should be recognized that the Democratic supermajority now running Albany will have the last say on how reapportionment proceeds. That crew is not about to cause any problems for Higgins.
Also noteworthy is the NRCC’s ambitious statewide agenda. It has targeted just about every congressional Democrat outside New York City including upstaters like Joe Morelle and Paul Tonko, as well as Rep. Kathleen Rice of Long Island.
All face new lines when the census figures are counted, and all face midterm dangers. But none is threatened by unfriendly map makers in Albany.
Still, congressional Republicans are feeling more than confident – so confident that they have hung the bullseye on a whopping 10 Democrats in deep blue New York.
It’s a tough assignment, but New York politics “ain’t beanbag,” as the late Judge Tom McMahon used to say. Republican political leaders are doing their jobs and making it rough for the Dems. It could be Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth has a good read.
“Maybe the NRCC is sending a shot across the bow,” he said. “If you try to turn this into a one-party state, we’ll come after you.”