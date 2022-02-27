Analysis: Harry Wilson throws a wrench into the Republican gubernatorial campaign

News and observations from the campaign trail:
• Harry Wilson, the Westchester County financier and 2010 GOP candidate for comptroller, counts lots of friends in the local and statewide Republican Party. They like his sparkling resume, his experience in turning around troubled companies and his ability to self-finance a statewide campaign in an expensive place like New York.
Now Wilson is already airing ads as he launches his campaign to become this year’s Republican candidate for governor. But to a person, Republican and Conservative leaders ask the same question: Where have you been, Harry?
“Where were you?” asked Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo. “Why so late in the game?”
Wilson, the Westchester County businessman and 2010 candidate for state comptroller, is poised to enter the race and spend $12 million of his own money on TV ads as well as qualifying for the GOP primary ballot, according to Fox News.
Indeed, Wilson endeared himself to Republican and Conservative leaders 12 years ago when he narrowly lost to Democrat Tom DiNapoli for comptroller. They looked to him in 2014 and 2018 to challenge Andrew Cuomo, but family considerations intervened.
And we surmise that a Wilson candidacy in 2022 would have thrilled those same Republican and Conservative leaders, especially given his track record and significant personal resources.
But when Wilson stayed on the sidelines again this year, the GOP turned to Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County. They like Zeldin too, but betcha they would like Wilson and his bankroll better.
Now it appears there will be a primary for governor. Some like that idea, others don’t. But there is no question Wilson could have emerged early on as the “no muss, no fuss” GOP candidate by just saying the word.
The woman who would be the Southtowns' congresswoman lives near Utica, but she wants you to know that will soon change, and that she knows Buffalo and points south and a thing or two about being a hometown Republican representative in the Trump era.
• ‘Tis the season for redistricted members of Congress to make the rounds of their new turf. While Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County explores the Southern Tier district in which she plans to run this year, Rep. Chris Jacobs found himself schmoozing with new district Republicans in Watertown last week – far from his usual Orchard Park haunts. A new district will do that for you.
• Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, a Republican, has made his long anticipated comeback attempt official. He secured GOP backing Thursday for Democrat Sean Ryan’s Senate district. Giambra sill has about $70,000 in his campaign account, boasts name recognition, looks at more suburbia in the district, and notes a host of Italian-Americans have held the seat.
Giambra seriously considered an Assembly bid two years ago before encountering health problems. It could be a tough district for a Republican, but Giambra appears ready – make that anxious – to rejoin the fray.
• Does the name Ben Carlisle ring a bell? The Buffalo attorney joined the write-in effort for mayor last year that worked for incumbent Democrat Byron Brown – not so much for Carlisle.
But the Democrat is also looking at Ryan’s Senate seat, and says he will launch a primary against him. Another long shot, but Carlisle appears committed.
• Eden Supervisor Missy Hartman is emerging as the Democratic candidate for county clerk this year after changing her affiliation from Republican. And as a Republican, she ran on the Conservative line during her last campaign. Unlike the old days, the Democratic Party of County Executive Mark Poloncarz has little use for the minor party that often proves influential.
So it must have raised a few eyebrows at Democratic Headquarters last week when Hartman said she would seek Conservative backing again this year.
Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams were barred from addressing the convention, but they have not been shy about pushing against party leadership and advancing their own primary candidacies against Gov. Kathy Hochul.
• Erie County Democrats aren’t used to the popularity they enjoyed a few days ago at the Democratic State Convention in Manhattan. Chairman Jeremy Zellner threw a convention party at Rosie O’Grady’s Saloon on Seventh Avenue that drew anybody who is anybody in Democrat Land, including Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Just a few months ago, Zellner barely earned a nod from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after inheriting former Chairman Len Lenihan’s “non-person” status. Zellner once even got left in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hallway as Cuomo staged a big-time fundraiser.
Not any longer. Not when the new governor is from Buffalo, is a long time Zellner ally and commands solid control of the New York State Democratic Party.