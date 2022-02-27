Analysis: Harry Wilson throws a wrench into the Republican gubernatorial campaign

Now it appears there will be a primary for governor. Some like that idea, others don’t. But there is no question Wilson could have emerged early on as the “no muss, no fuss” GOP candidate by just saying the word.

Claudia Tenney: a complicated conservative congresswoman-in-waiting for WNY The woman who would be the Southtowns' congresswoman lives near Utica, but she wants you to know that will soon change, and that she knows Buffalo and points south and a thing or two about being a hometown Republican representative in the Trump era.

• ‘Tis the season for redistricted members of Congress to make the rounds of their new turf. While Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County explores the Southern Tier district in which she plans to run this year, Rep. Chris Jacobs found himself schmoozing with new district Republicans in Watertown last week – far from his usual Orchard Park haunts. A new district will do that for you.

• Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, a Republican, has made his long anticipated comeback attempt official. He secured GOP backing Thursday for Democrat Sean Ryan’s Senate district. Giambra sill has about $70,000 in his campaign account, boasts name recognition, looks at more suburbia in the district, and notes a host of Italian-Americans have held the seat.

Giambra seriously considered an Assembly bid two years ago before encountering health problems. It could be a tough district for a Republican, but Giambra appears ready – make that anxious – to rejoin the fray.