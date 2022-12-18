Analysis: Gov. Kathy Hochul's new/old challenge

On that historic August day in 2021 when she took the oath of office as the state’s first woman governor, Kathy Hochul was immediately asked about her top priority.

She thought for a moment before answering. After all, scandal engulfing her predecessor represented the reason she stood in the Capitol’s Red Room that morning.

“I want people to believe in their government again,” she said. “It’s important to me that people have faith.”

Democrat Hochul will insist, no doubt, that she has succeeded in restoring that faith throughout her brief tenure. But a new Siena College poll says otherwise. Just five weeks after her election to a full term, they may now be harboring voter’s remorse. According to the poll, New Yorkers say Hochul failed to achieve goals outlined in her January 2022 State of the State address, including enhancement of trust in state government.

Siena’s Steve Greenberg explained that in a Dec. 4-7 survey of 503 registered voters, New Yorkers were queried about Hochul goals like making communities safer, transforming SUNY into the “envy of the nation,” and making New York a place to live and not leave.

“When asked whether the Hochul administration did or did not make progress on these goals, voters give a resounding ‘no,’” Greenberg said. “A majority or strong plurality say she did not make progress on any of them. Fewer than one-third of voters say her administration made progress on any of the goals.”

Siena noted that in her first month of office in September of 2021, 42% of voters viewed her favorably. Today it is only 45%, and has never topped 47%.

“Hochul has her work cut out for her, having barely expanded her base in her first year as governor,” Greenberg said.”

Indeed, Hochul enters her first elected term with hardly a mandate. Just five weeks ago, she defeated Republican Lee Zeldin, but by only about six points – the closest election in almost three decades and in an era of overwhelming Democratic advantages in New York State. Now she must push a new legislative agenda in her Jan. 10 State of the State address to an overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature that nevertheless recognizes her tepid support. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, we can safely surmise, often emphasized his big-time victories while dealing with legislative leaders. Hochul cannot.

And in a major entry into the “interesting but worthless category,” Siena also asked about Zeldin. He scored his best ever favorable to unfavorable rating, 46%-32%. He even noted his highest rating among non-affiliated voters (now the state’s second largest voting bloc) 51%-25%, up from 41%-37% in October. Hochul’s favorable ratio among non-affiliated is 32%-53%, down from 40%-45% in October.

We can only imagine Zeldin’s “lotta good that does me” reaction.

Nevertheless, Zeldin can take some comfort in Siena’s finding that 90% of those surveyed say crime remains a serious problem. He came the closest to winning of any Republican in a generation while riding that issue hard.

“Voters can’t say it clearly enough,” Greenberg said. “They’ve said crime is a serious problem; for a year they see it as a serious problem now; they don’t think Hochul has made progress in making communities safer, and they want their elected officials to address it as a top priority in 2023.”

To be sure, none of this will deter the governor. She won the election, and now she sets the agenda. And top Hochul allies like Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner aren’t worried.

“We just had an incredibly divisive election with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of negative ads, but she won convincingly statewide,” he said, noting a post-election hangover. “Voters know her, and know that she is results-driven. I expect great things in her State of the State.”

So Hochul looks ahead, and so does the Siena College poll.

“Hochul has a chance to hit the ‘reset’ button,” Greenberg said, “and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election.”