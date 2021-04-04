Analysis: Fusion confusion in Erie County politics

But the two parties usually cooperate on a local level – until last week, when Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said he’d had enough.

“They were completely inept,” said Zellner (also the Erie County Democratic chairman) of the Working Families petition efforts.

Working Families spokesman Dave Chudy acknowledged technical mistakes prevented Walton’s candidacy on the minor line, but basically said such a disqualification would not have happened in the old days.

“You might call this sour grapes, but you have to realize that Jeremy is not only the Democratic elections commissioner but also the Democratic chair,” Chudy said. “The Board of Elections has always been helpful in the past. [Walton] was never told she had to sign an acceptance. She should have known. But the board let her walk out. That’s unfortunate.”

Zellner has always insisted he can objectively perform both functions, but notes a Walton candidacy on Working Families would certainly not help Brown – whom his Dems support.

“They took a big haymaker swing at the mayor and here we are,” Zellner said.