Analysis: For Republican Lee Zeldin, closer but still too far

Facts, figures and thoughts on the big election of 2022:

• You’ve got to hand it to Lee Zeldin, the Suffolk County congressman and unsuccessful GOP candidate for governor. No recent Republican has even come close to his numbers against victorious Gov. Kathy Hochul.

But one number – 3,325,724 – tells the story. That’s the advantage enjoyed by Democrats over Republicans in New York State.

And now you have to wonder if any serious Republican will angle for the post again, as they ask: “If Zeldin couldn’t do it, who can?”

• Zeldin of course, entered the race far from a perfect candidate for New York. His vote against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election as president loomed as a problem from the get-go. And when the Hochul forces finally recognized their attack themes, they successfully branded him a “Trumper.” Supporting Donald Trump might work in Texas, but not New York.

Zeldin’s anti-crime message carried him almost to Albany. But his defense of gun rights, in a state where support for control remains strong, still appeals only to the vast red swaths on the New York State map and not in the blue concentration downstate and in cities along the Thruway. And that’s where the votes are.

• Maybe an even more moderate Republican than Zeldin, you ask? They’re out there.

But good luck surviving a Republican primary. Just ask moderate Harry Wilson.

• And you have to hand it to Hochul. The one-time Hamburg councilmember is now the first woman and first upstater in more than a century to be elected governor of New York. And make no mistake – her less than overwhelming plurality on Tuesday stems partially from the downstate view that someone from Hamburg (“Where is that?” they ask) is somehow unfit for the governor’s offices.

• Speaking of Hamburg, Zeldin scored a major symbolic triumph in the governor’s hometown on Tuesday – 53%-47%. Democratic strongholds like Buffalo and Amherst brought Erie County home for Hochul, but she still struggles in her own back yard. In another bellwether town, West Seneca, Zeldin won 54%-46%.

Cheektowaga, however, retains its longstanding bragging rights as Best Bellwether Of Them All. If only by the slimmest of margins, the large, Democratic, working-class, Catholic, ethnic enclave sided with Hochul – 50.4%-49.4%.

Just barely, Cheektowaga Democrats predicted the statewide outcome just as they have – with only a few outliers – since the 1940s. As goes Cheektowaga, so goes the state.

• County Clerk Mickey Kearns retains his uncanny ability to win as a Democrat running on the Republican line. Kearns, soundly defeated by Missy Hartman in the June Democratic primary, bested her 54%-46% on Tuesday. And as a result, he remains a major problem for Erie County Democrats who every election try – and fail – to drive a stake through his multiparty heart.

Hartman, of course, exhibited chameleon qualities herself. The Eden supervisor was a Republican until the day before she switched to the Dems and emerged as their clerk candidate early in the year.

As one savvy observer of Democratic Headquarters observed: “Maybe they should have picked a Democrat.”

• Kearns, meanwhile, offers no apologies for the spate of radio ads touting his office’s services for veterans. The taxpayer-funded spots ran conveniently in the days just before the election.

“My job duties don’t stop at election time,” Kearns said, noting the expense (but not the timing) was approved by the County Legislature.

Republican/Conservative judicial candidate Joe Lorigo also took to the pre-election airwaves for his Lorigo Law Firm. He touted his “experience,” just as in his political ads, but with no accountability via campaign finance reports.

• Lorigo’s victory for State Supreme Court marked the only “gain” for any party in all of this year’s local contests. Nothing else changed for either Dems or Repubs.

So remind us again why we even had this election?