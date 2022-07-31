Analysis: Face-off in the 23rd District?

One of the major questions in the Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District centers around just how much mud will get slung in the contest between endorsed candidate Nick Langworthy and out-there-on-his-own Carl Paladino.

The pair of stalwart Republicans have always proven allies – even friends. But while handfuls of swamp muck are not yet flying, some significant specks of dirt are beginning to appear.

Paladino seems to be taking the initiative. Last week he lashed out at Langworthy, even though Paladino claims a new poll shows him leading by a hefty 30 points. After Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, challenged Paladino to debates in each of the district’s seven counties, Paladino called the idea a “political stunt,” a “ridiculous demand” and a “desperate plea.”

“Nick Langworthy should drop out of this silly vanity project campaign he is bound to lose and he should do his job as State Party Chair and focus on electing a Republican Governor and Republican candidates up and down the ballot,” Paladino said in a statement. “Instead he is attacking fellow Republicans which is a disgrace.”

Paladino, the 2010 GOP candidate for governor and a major figure in New York State politics, was responding to Langworthy’s call for a basic part of American politics. In fact, we’re pretty sure neither Abe Lincoln nor Stephen Douglas regarded their 1860 face-off as a stunt. Ditto for JFK and Richard Nixon a century later.

Maybe Paladino is feeling good about the recent poll he commissioned showing 54% of Republican primary voters supporting him, compared to Langworthy’s 24%. He took particular pleasure in noting the poll showed only 30% of Republican primary voters have heard of Langworthy.

Could be. But remember that Paladino paid for this survey. Then again, maybe Langworthy is creeping up, sparking Paladino’s new tone. Last week, in a reference to Langworthy’s ad pointing to former President Donald Trump’s request for him to lead the New York party, Paladino tried to “out-Trump” his opponent.

“What is most disturbing is that Nick Langworthy is lying to voters trying to convince them that he was ‘chosen’ by President Trump,” Paladino said in his statement. “Voters are smart and they see right through Nick Langworthy as another lying desperate politician. And voters know that Trump country is Carl country.”

Langworthy, meanwhile, is demonstrating the power of his powerful state party post. On an almost daily basis, the Langworthy campaign rolls out support from party chairs, county and state legislators and other familiar Republicans. It’s a signal of the kind of organizational support that often wins primaries.

Similar organizational support for Paladino is sparse. And while Paladino opts to ignore newspaper inquiries these days, the Politics Column can predict with a degree of confidence his reply: “So what? I’ve got the people.” (Though there are new indications that he is outraged over continuing party support for Langworthy).

Still, some rules apply, and Paladino is ignoring at least one. While Langworthy filed a required financial disclosure form showing his investments and salary, Paladino has not.

When The Buffalo News asked about the tardiness, Paladino spokesman Vish Burra said the campaign never fulfilled its filing requirement because “nobody ever reached out to us.”

“They have to provide us access to do it, and they did not open their website to do that,” he said, adding the campaign now plans to soon submit Paladino’s required financial disclosure.

• • •

• Yes, another congressional primary will face Western New York voters on August 23 as Buffalo businessman Eddie Egriu has finally succeeded in his long quest to challenge Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo. Egriu tried unsuccessfully in several previous elections to qualify for the Dem ballot, and finally succeeded this year.

“I look forward to giving him the battle of his life,” Egriu said last week.