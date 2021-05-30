Analysis: Erie County's surprising sheriff's race

Some thoughts and observations on politics around here:

• Who would ever believe that the election for Erie County sheriff would spark two major party primaries attracting five candidates?

Even the most veteran political observers cannot recall a Republican primary for sheriff. But this year, a major primary standoff is developing between endorsed candidate Karen Healy-Case and John Garcia. The Dems (more used to primaries) feature a contest with endorsed candidate Brian Gould plus Kim Miller-Beaty and Myles Carter.

The sheriff’s election – of all things – is fast becoming the marquee race of 2021.

• The primary contest for mayor of Buffalo, meanwhile, may be assuming a back seat to the hotter election for sheriff. But that’s not due to any lack of effort by challenger India Walton. She is facing incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, who is seeking an unprecedented fifth term. As The Buffalo News reported last week, Walton is raising respectable campaign funds – enough to finance a spirited effort that Brown will be unable to ignore.

Walton once again last week castigated Brown for refusing to debate her in a public forum, a move she calls a “disgrace.”