Analysis: Erie County's surprising sheriff's race

Some thoughts and observations on politics around here:
• Who would ever believe that the election for Erie County sheriff would spark two major party primaries attracting five candidates?
Even the most veteran political observers cannot recall a Republican primary for sheriff. But this year, a major primary standoff is developing between endorsed candidate Karen Healy-Case and John Garcia. The Dems (more used to primaries) feature a contest with endorsed candidate Brian Gould plus Kim Miller-Beaty and Myles Carter.
The sheriff’s election – of all things – is fast becoming the marquee race of 2021.
• The primary contest for mayor of Buffalo, meanwhile, may be assuming a back seat to the hotter election for sheriff. But that’s not due to any lack of effort by challenger India Walton. She is facing incumbent Mayor Byron Brown, who is seeking an unprecedented fifth term. As The Buffalo News reported last week, Walton is raising respectable campaign funds – enough to finance a spirited effort that Brown will be unable to ignore.
Walton once again last week castigated Brown for refusing to debate her in a public forum, a move she calls a “disgrace.”
• And as long as we’re wondering out loud this Memorial Day weekend, why is the “shelf life” factor not a problem so far for Brown? Only Jim Griffin and Brown have won four mayoral elections in Buffalo’s long history, and Griffin recognized at the end of his 16-year run that the time had come to leave.
Other executives such as Gov. Mario Cuomo and Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski failed to recognize that, and lost their bids for fourth terms.
But for Brown, the “too long” argument did not work against him in 2017, and it ranks only as a quiet issue so far in 2021.
• On the judicial front, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week nominated Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas to the Court of Appeals – the state’s highest court – to fill the vacancy of retiring Judge Leslie Stein. He also named Judge Anthony Cannataro, administrative judge of the New York City Civil Court, to replace the late Judge Paul Feinman. They were selected from a list submitted to the governor by the Commission on Judicial Nomination.
The selections mean that two Buffalo judges included on the list for Cuomo’s consideration – Appellate Justices Shirley Troutman and Erin Peradotto – failed to make the cut for the latest appointments.
But a Western New York appointment is usually reserved for the high court, and the governor may consider a Buffalo candidate again in 2022, following the Dec. 31 retirement of Judge Gene Fahey of Buffalo.
Peradotto, meanwhile, became a Democrat in 2020 after running for State Supreme Court as a Republican in a move that surprised the chairmen of the local Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties.
• Still on judges, a number of names have surfaced in recent weeks for consideration for three State Supreme Court seats. Republican incumbent Frank Caruso will prove a top GOP priority, sources say, while other Republican names include Family Court Judge Deanna Tripi and Orchard Park Justice Jorge de Rosas. Democratic names include Grace Hanlon of Chautauqua County, who ran unsuccessfully in 2016, and Buffalo attorney John Licata.
The Erie County Bar Association, meanwhile, has issued its annual ratings of Supreme Court candidates it has considered so far: Caruso – Outstanding; Hanlon – Well Qualified; Licata – Well Qualified.
• Some major Republican names passed through our town over the past few days. Rep. Claudia Tenney of Central New York spoke at the annual Amherst Republican dinner a few days ago, with Chairman Brian Rusk reporting the congresswoman offered a major pitch for gun rights and renewed efforts to register Republicans before the next congressional election. And sources report that Todd Ricketts, vice chairman of the Republican National Committee, also met with several party faithful a few days ago at a “friendraiser” aimed at potential donors.