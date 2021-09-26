Analysis: Debating the future of Buffalo

Isn’t that a novel idea? Non-Dems actually having a voice in this mayoral election?

• Speaking of Republicans, Buffalo GOP Chairman Andrew Pace told The Buffalo News back in August that his organization would consider helping turn out its 14,553 enrolled members to help Brown – if asked.

The effort, The News reported, would most likely involve Republican leaders lending their contact lists or possibly raising money to aid the mayor’s campaign.

But since then, Pace has gone radio silent on whether the mayor did ask for help, and whether his troops will aid the campaign. He no longer returns phone calls posing the question.

The bet here is that the Brown campaign would just as soon keep GOP help for the former state Democratic chairman on the down low. Surely, it will accept Republican votes most likely headed Brown’s way, but it doesn’t want Democrats to know.

Indeed, Walton rarely refers to the Brown campaign without a “Republican supported” modifier. She has made it an issue.

• Too bad the Walton campaign nixed a second mayoral debate to be broadcast over radio and television. It would have proven enlightening and entertaining.