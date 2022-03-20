Analysis: Cuomo is still fighting, but for what?

It was just like old times for Andrew Cuomo.

The former governor once again sought refuge Thursday in one of New York City’s communities of color, where polls show his approval ratings remain sky high. And so, on St. Patrick’s Day, Cuomo found himself in the South Bronx, speaking to a Puerto Rican audience at the Christian Community Neighborhood Church.

Before this friendly audience, which the Politics Column followed virtually, he summoned all those Cuomoesque skills to extol his record, rebut his accusers and echo the $2 million worth of ads he sponsors in his current campaign for who knows what.

The old days reconstituted themselves in the back of the room, too. That’s where at least six television cameras and a phalanx of reporters were recording his every word – just in case Cuomo was about to reveal some future political move.

But on Thursday a powerful speech heavy on his priorities for New York State offered no answer to the pressing question: What is Andrew Cuomo up to?