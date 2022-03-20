Analysis: Cuomo is still fighting, but for what?

It was just like old times for Andrew Cuomo.
The former governor once again sought refuge Thursday in one of New York City’s communities of color, where polls show his approval ratings remain sky high. And so, on St. Patrick’s Day, Cuomo found himself in the South Bronx, speaking to a Puerto Rican audience at the Christian Community Neighborhood Church.
Before this friendly audience, which the Politics Column followed virtually, he summoned all those Cuomoesque skills to extol his record, rebut his accusers and echo the $2 million worth of ads he sponsors in his current campaign for who knows what.
The old days reconstituted themselves in the back of the room, too. That’s where at least six television cameras and a phalanx of reporters were recording his every word – just in case Cuomo was about to reveal some future political move.
But on Thursday a powerful speech heavy on his priorities for New York State offered no answer to the pressing question: What is Andrew Cuomo up to?
It’s a valid query, especially since the former governor last week released his second round of slick political ads that would serve him well were he running for office. But Cuomo, at least at this juncture, is not running for office. He resigned after 11 women accused him of unwanted sexual attention and he came under fire for gaining a $5.1 million advance on a book allegedly compiled by state staffers.
His troubles made headlines again last week when Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released an audit finding Cuomo’s Department of Health presented data “in a manner that misled the public,” including Covid deaths at nursing homes.
Cuomo’s website, meanwhile, sure looks like he’s running for something. It even features a way to donate to the Cuomo campaign account.
On Thursday he denounced “intolerance and extremism” on both sides of the aisle, including his own Democrats.
“Look at Washington with a Democratic president, Democratic Senate\ and Democratic Congress and still we have gridlock,” he said. “Look at New York – major problems with crime, education, health care, the economy – and we are taking baby steps when we should be taking leaps and bounds.”
And it sure sounds like his former lieutenant governor – Gov. Kathy Hochul – doesn’t measure up to his expectations.
The former governor acknowledged a problem with crime, and that “extremists” in the Legislature went too far in revamping laws that needed reform. And he said the New York City subway must regain the trust of its millions of daily commuters.
“They must be safe. I said three years ago we need to put police back in the subways,” he said. “Make it simple: a police officer on every train. We know it works, we did it before. But the New York City politicians opposed my proposal because they were afraid of the ‘defund the police’ movement.”
And don’t get him started on the state’s finances he labels “bloated.”
“There is also extra federal money in the budget this year. But rather than using that money to take care of their donors, they should help the hard-working people of New York,” he said. “Use any available money to suspend the gas tax and cut income and business taxes for working families.
“If they don’t, this state is headed for a financial cliff when the federal money runs out and an inflated budget will only increase the incentive for people and businesses to leave this state,” he added.
One Albany reporter tweeted last week that the former governor acts “as if he were in charge.” Maybe he wants to be once again.
If Cuomo is to run for governor as a Democrat this year, deadlines mandate that he act soon. He could wait a while for an independent bid, possibly diffusing the November vote and opening the door for a Republican. And think about other “mischief” an independent line could produce – a permanent party on the ballot possibly? Maybe even enough votes for the ballot’s second position and the resulting influence?
The former governor promises he’s not going anywhere – and the possibilities are endless.