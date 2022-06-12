Analysis: Chris Jacobs drops out in the 23rd District and politics explode

When Rep. Chris Jacobs ended his political career a few days ago over the hot-button issue of gun control, he ignited firestorms still burning out of control. Here a few observations about fallout from the congressman’s bombshell decision:

• The Republican Party now prepares for a major internal struggle. That’s not supposed to happen in Erie County, where past party chiefs like Victor Farley, Tom Reynolds, Bob Davis, Jim Domagalski – and yes, Nick Langworthy – usually crafted smooth transitions for congressional seats.

But Carl Paladino remains a force in his own right. He immediately declared his candidacy following the Jacobs announcement. And he appears unfazed about facing Langworthy, now the state Republican chairman who commands a vast array of resources and levers of power. Paladino and Langworthy have generally collaborated over the years as allies. Indeed, Langworthy as a rookie chairman established Paladino as a statewide force at the 2010 state GOP convention. Now they oppose each other.

Fredonia native Marc Cenedella also entered the race, but the former Manhattan businessman dropped out on Friday, satisfied enough conservative candidates were running. The intraparty struggle will surround Langworthy and Paladino.

That disrupts the Erie GOP’s “natural order,” and in turn, disturbs Republicans around here.

• Already, old allies are sniping at each other. Paladino claims the judicial ambitions of Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joe Lorigo spurs the support of his father – Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo – for Langworthy.

“Ralph wants his son to have the job and Nick is the vehicle for Joe Lorigo to become a Supreme Court judge,” Paladino said last week.

“I talked to Carl about Joe months ago,” Ralph Lorigo countered. “It’s clearly out there that Joe would like to go to Supreme Court. And I’ve never had a conversation with Nick about Joe.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• The Langworthy-Paladino faceoff in the Aug. 23 primary offers a classic contrast. Langworthy is 41; Paladino is 75. Their contest represents not only a clash of generations, but of style, too.

Langworthy is the establishment; engrossed in politics since he headed the Young Republicans at Niagara. Paladino remains the consummate bomb thrower; the guy who carried a baseball bat around the state in his 2010 campaign for governor.

• Langworthy knows Republican donors around the state. His speed dial includes New York’s power brokers and consultants, many looking to curry his favor. Paladino retains his own cadre of experts, but will probably campaign against the establishment – just like he always has.

Langworthy will benefit from the party’s organizational support throughout the new 23rd District. But Paladino has bucked the party before. Recall that in the 2010 GOP primary for governor, he won Erie County 94%-6% against the endorsed Rick Lazio.

• Langworthy has managed campaigns and congressmen. He knows how they should act, and how he should act. He will embrace the politics of “smooth.”

Paladino is already forced into defense mode after posting a piece dwelling on the concept of “false flags” and government conspiracies in relation to recent mass killings. He quickly retreated after denying involvement. Then he had to backtrack on 2021 comments he made to a radio interviewer about Hitler’s “inspirational” abilities.

• Both candidates remain close to Donald Trump – still a deity in GOP Land. At an event inside Trump’s Westchester County golf resort a few days ago, the former president praised Paladino, his longtime ally. He did not “endorse” as he does on a regular basis for primaries across the country. But he came close.

Langworthy, meanwhile, continues to enjoy the former president’s confidence. He joined Paladino and a few others back in 2013 in urging the then-real estate developer to run for governor. And the New York Times reported Trump orchestrated Langworthy’s ascent to state chairman.

Most observers predict Trump will not choose between two close allies. But if he does, it could propel one or the other to victory, just as Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement of Jacobs did in 2020.

• And to top it off, has anyone noticed that three candidates in the 23rd – Langworthy, Paladino and Democrat Max DellaPia – all live outside the district?

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.