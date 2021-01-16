Analysis: 'Chairman' Joe Crangle nurtured top talent

For the second Sunday in a row, the Politics Column must pause from its usual observations of the here and now to look back. Last week we remembered George K. Arthur, the former Common Council president, mayoral candidate and civil rights leader who died on Christmas Day.
This week we turn to Joe Crangle, the longtime Erie County and New York State Democratic chairman who died Tuesday at 88. Maybe more than anyone in history, he dominated Democratic politics around here.
Soon after The Buffalo News broke the story of Crangle’s death at 88, the phone at the pandemic-inspired “basement bureau” of The News began ringing. Democrats, Republicans, locals, New York City types and others who simply had a “Joe story” felt compelled to weigh in. We were glad to listen.
Take Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. She reminisced about her Hamburg High School days and taking a bus downtown to the Genesee Building for volunteer work at Democratic Headquarters. As a high school kid, she couldn’t believe the streams of people who felt compelled to drop by and pay homage to “the chairman.”
Jimmy Carter, the little-known governor of Georgia, was one of them.
“One time before he was a big name, it might have been the summer of ’75, I recall going to the airport to pick him up and bring him back to the Genesee Building (now the Hyatt Regency Buffalo),” she said, adding Carter signed a “green and white” poster for her that remains a prized possession.
“Through those doors came many people,” she said. “All these national figures came to pay homage to Joe Crangle.”
Former Mayor Tony Masiello recalls wondering what he would do with himself following graduation from Canisius College and unsuccessful tryouts with several NBA teams. Crangle knew that thousands of hoop fans watched Masiello and his Golden Griffins at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium over the years, and urged a run for the Common Council’s North District in 1971.
“He had confidence in me,” the former mayor said. “He nurtured that in me and gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams. And a lot of people could say that.”
Add the late NBC broadcaster Tim Russert to that list. He started at Headquarters and hooked on with Pat Moynihan’s Senate campaign in 1976. That started everything for him – all at Crangle’s behest.
So did future Democratic stars like Paul Tokasz, Bill Stachowski and David Swarts. Other early volunteers like developer Rocco Termini and Sheila Kee succeeded in the private sector.
Detecting a pattern here? Crangle had a knack for recognizing talent in eager young people. He gave them their start; they were on their own from there.
The chairman always recognized the need for a local “farm team” to develop the next generation of Democrats. So many political organizations lack that ability today.
Maybe it was because he dealt with lots of figures like Moynihan, or Robert Kennedy or Hubert Humphrey throughout his life. Most also started in the minors before making the big leagues.
We recognize that Crangle was first and foremost a pol. That disqualifies him, especially in these times, from any recognition in the eyes of many. And he counted his share of real, live enemies even within his own Democratic Party (ask the veterans of former Mayor Jimmy Griffin’s organization).
Some of those connected to former governors Hugh Carey and Mario Cuomo had their problems with Crangle too. But that’s the deal with politics – it ain’t beanbag.
In his later years Crangle would also sit at the “Saturday Caucus” table of pols, judges, lawyers and newspapermen we recognized last week in a column about Arthur. He would reminisce, especially with comrades no longer with us, about those great names of the past. They were wonderful stories.
And at those Saturday affairs those old comrades always reserved for him the seat at the head of the table.