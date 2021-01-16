Analysis: 'Chairman' Joe Crangle nurtured top talent

Detecting a pattern here? Crangle had a knack for recognizing talent in eager young people. He gave them their start; they were on their own from there.

The chairman always recognized the need for a local “farm team” to develop the next generation of Democrats. So many political organizations lack that ability today.

Maybe it was because he dealt with lots of figures like Moynihan, or Robert Kennedy or Hubert Humphrey throughout his life. Most also started in the minors before making the big leagues.

We recognize that Crangle was first and foremost a pol. That disqualifies him, especially in these times, from any recognition in the eyes of many. And he counted his share of real, live enemies even within his own Democratic Party (ask the veterans of former Mayor Jimmy Griffin’s organization).

Some of those connected to former governors Hugh Carey and Mario Cuomo had their problems with Crangle too. But that’s the deal with politics – it ain’t beanbag.

In his later years Crangle would also sit at the “Saturday Caucus” table of pols, judges, lawyers and newspapermen we recognized last week in a column about Arthur. He would reminisce, especially with comrades no longer with us, about those great names of the past. They were wonderful stories.