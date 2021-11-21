Analysis: Buffalo's mayoral election echoes around the state and country

Brown, you recall, is the immediate past chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, hand-picked by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The mayor of New York’s second-largest city was the guy manning the delegation microphone at the national convention. And powerful Democrats like current state Chairman Jay Jacobs want nothing to do with any “kick him off the DNC” talk.

”Now the voters of all of Buffalo have spoken and picked the mayor,” Jacobs (who serves at the pleasure of Gov. Kathy Hochul) said last week. “Now we move on.”

But the rest of the world is not moving on. Groups like Our Revolution continue to make noise, and Walton said last week she is “committed to spending the next four years to building our base and getting our young people active and engaged and make sure people make it out to the polls.”

Already, top Democrats are watching the situation. Charlie King, a former DNC member who is well known in state Democratic circles, also reacted to Cohen’s criticism of Brown.