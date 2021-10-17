Analysis: Buffalo in the New York State spotlight

“The eyes of the state and the eyes of the country are focused on Buffalo,” the congressman told Brown supporters. “And we don’t want to wake up on Nov. 3 and find that Buffalo has elected the country’s first socialist mayor in 50 years. I’m here to say very, very clearly that we need to elect Byron Brown and defeat socialism.”

Suozzi is betting – and it might prove a risky bet in New York – that Buffalo and the rest of the state does not embrace far left politics. The winner of the Democratic primary in Buffalo is betting otherwise.

All of this eventually trickles to the desk of state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, also of Nassau County. Twitter World is flaying him in recent days for staying neutral in the Buffalo mayoral contest. Now he finds himself staving off those seeking Brown’s ouster as a state delegate to the Democratic National Committee for opposing the winner of Buffalo’s Democratic primary.

Jacobs says the Twitterites miss that even though Brown wages a write-in candidacy against the Democratic nominee, the end result is not election of a Republican. A Democrat, no matter how you slice it, will occupy City Hall’s second floor office come Jan. 1. And he rejects the Walton complaint that Brown is collecting donations from Republicans.