Analysis: Brown's write-in victory scrambles the political picture

Byron Brown will take the oath of office for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo on Jan. 1, leaving behind the strangest year of mayoral politics in anybody’s memory.

Brown gets to place his hand on a Bible once again, even though he lost the June Democratic primary to challenger India Walton, and even after he had to wage a write-in campaign to salvage his long career.

After lessons of primary loss, Bryon Brown focused on 'every single neighborhood' for 5th term "We take away from this election that this is a time of great change, great challenge and great concerns that people have," the mayor said.

Now it’s behind him. He claims a mandate from his big victory on Nov. 3, and he is safely ensconced as leader of New York’s second largest city.

But a lot of new politics stems from his success. He won despite the opposition of the state’s two senators, the Erie County Democratic organization, a host of New York City officeholders eyeing statewide office and some locals, too.

In a sense, it was business as usual for Brown. For all of his 16 years in City Hall, he has run his own political operation. And while he won’t say it, he didn’t need any of them then, and he doesn’t need any of them now.

Byron Brown claims victory in historic write-in campaign "We were the candidacy that gave the voters a choice," Brown said. Clearly, the voters wanted a choice in this election, and that’s why we have won an unprecedented, historic, write-in victory, which is a real mandate from the people of Buffalo."

All this despite the biggest mistake of his political life, when Brown allowed his vaunted political machine to remain idle for the primary. For the general election, however, it revved back to life.