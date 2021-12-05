Analysis: Brown's write-in victory scrambles the political picture

Byron Brown will take the oath of office for an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Buffalo on Jan. 1, leaving behind the strangest year of mayoral politics in anybody’s memory.
Brown gets to place his hand on a Bible once again, even though he lost the June Democratic primary to challenger India Walton, and even after he had to wage a write-in campaign to salvage his long career.
"We take away from this election that this is a time of great change, great challenge and great concerns that people have," the mayor said.
Now it’s behind him. He claims a mandate from his big victory on Nov. 3, and he is safely ensconced as leader of New York’s second largest city.
But a lot of new politics stems from his success. He won despite the opposition of the state’s two senators, the Erie County Democratic organization, a host of New York City officeholders eyeing statewide office and some locals, too.
In a sense, it was business as usual for Brown. For all of his 16 years in City Hall, he has run his own political operation. And while he won’t say it, he didn’t need any of them then, and he doesn’t need any of them now.
"We were the candidacy that gave the voters a choice," Brown said. Clearly, the voters wanted a choice in this election, and that’s why we have won an unprecedented, historic, write-in victory, which is a real mandate from the people of Buffalo."
All this despite the biggest mistake of his political life, when Brown allowed his vaunted political machine to remain idle for the primary. For the general election, however, it revved back to life.
“Not only did it come back to life, but it’s bigger and stronger and more diverse than ever,” he said a few days ago in his first post-election interview, noting the presence on some nights of as many as 1,000 volunteers at his Washington Street headquarters.
Like Mayor Jim Griffin before him, Brown never relied on Democratic Headquarters for his political army. He had his own troops, dating to the now semi-defunct Grassroots political club he and others founded decades ago. Those troops can be successful – when they are summoned to action.
Now Brown sits atop Buffalo politics once again after many old allies sided with Walton, believing voters were tired of Brown, and that the newcomer’s socialist view of the world was ripe for a poor city like Buffalo.
Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner was on-again, off-again with Brown throughout the year, eventually siding with Walton. The mayor now carries on, doing his own thing.
Demands that Mayor Byron W. Brown resign from the Democratic National Committee are growing,…
“I’m a lifelong Democrat,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Democratic Party locally, statewide and nationally. I don’t think this electoral process will change that.”
He threatens no committee fights. No challenges to Zellner. No attempt to assert himself. Life is good in City Hall.
It could be that all is forgiven following Election ‘21, though not forgotten. The immediate past chairman of the Democratic State Committee says he is “disappointed” in the Walton endorsement by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. He understands the national pressures facing Majority Leader Schumer, he says, adding the two have talked.
“He said he is committed to working in the best interest of the community … we both love the City of Buffalo and will continue to work for it,” Brown said.
It’s a beautiful thing.
Some local pols such as Councilmembers Chris Scanlon, Joe Golombek and Ulysees Wingo emerge as winners in the mayor’s eyes following their support, along with Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams. And by staying out of the fray, so do Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs. The newest candidate for governor, Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, came to Buffalo in October to campaign for the embattled mayor, but Brown says he will wait until the new year to make an endorsement.
“I will say I feel Gov. Hochul is doing a very good job and solid job at a very challenging time,” Brown said.
State Sen. Sean Ryan, however, gains a special mention in the mayor’s post-electoral view, especially after leaving Brown’s primary night headquarters for the Walton affair just after early voting totals showed the challenger’s lead. Without mentioning names, Brown said he compared Ryan to the Black sprinter Usain Bolt during campaign visits to Black churches.
“I didn’t know we had a white elected official in Buffalo also with world class speed,” the mayor said. “That got howls in the churches.”