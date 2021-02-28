Analysis: Brown aims for fifth term as Buffalo's mayor

But the mayor also looked around and saw no politician of consequence even testing the waters. No Sens. Tim Kennedy nor Sean Ryan. No Council President Darius Pridgen nor Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. No County Clerk Mickey Kearns. No Council member nor prominent business figure.

They must know the numbers, too. And now Brown moves forward.

“I have received an outpouring of support from people in the community,” he said. “They understand the importance of steady, stable, conservative, yet progressive leadership that has been important in probably one of the most challenging times in the history of the City of Buffalo.”

Four years ago, then-Comptroller Mark Schroeder lambasted Brown at every chance for staying too long – for not giving way to new and fresher ideas. But on Primary Day, Brown won in a landslide.

Now the mayor seeks yet another term, when the “too long” argument will prove even stronger. His reaction?

“I feel it is my duty and responsibility to continue to work for the community to bring us through this very challenging time,” he said.

And there you have it – Brown’s “in a nutshell” summary of how he will conduct his campaign.