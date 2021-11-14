Analysis: And in this corner, Chris Scanlon

“He was Griffin’s guy, the undisputed leader of his political organization – and very, very smart,” the congressman said.

If you follow the congressman’s analysis, you begin to recognize how political skills have been handed down from father to son.

“He knew where the big families were and the needs of the big families,” Higgins said of the elder Scanlon. “That’s a lost art. But Chris grew up in it. It shows how one well-organized community can make a difference. But it takes a leader to do that.”

The council member, Higgins said, “learned from the best.”

Chris Scanlon recalls that his troops convened on the morning of June 23 – the day after Brown’s stunning primary defeat – to determine “what on earth can we do to get the mayor elected?”

Part of that involved daily consultations with Scanoots on how to enlist the hard work, map out the organization, build from the ground up and push out the vote. They concentrated on South Buffalo and the Old First Ward, forming a new – and again successful – version of the old Griffin forces.

“He has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to this stuff,” the council member said, “and I was lucky to have him in my corner.”

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.