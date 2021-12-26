 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Analysis: And a merry political Christmas to all!
0 comments

Analysis: And a merry political Christmas to all!

Support this work for $1 a month

‘Twas the night before primary

And at Byron’s campaign,

Not a creature was stirring;

Work seemed such a pain.

His staffers were nestled

All snug in their beds,

‘Cuz Mayor Byron not winning

Never entered their heads.

But a rookie was toiling

Out on the campaign trail.

India Walton they called her,

Wishing Byron to fail.

Then on June 22nd

She claimed a big win,

Leaving Byron no choice:

“They’ll have to write in!”

While pushing her platform

There arose such a clatter.

India Walton was real;

Being socialist? No matter!

On Schumer! On Gillibrand!

They left Brown at the altar.

The mayor had few friends;

It looked like he’d falter.

But the mayor then revived

His City Hall machine;

With a plea made to all:

“I ain’t no has-been!”

He put ads on TV

And debated at St. Joe’s,

‘Cuz Walton proved toughest

Of all of his foes.

Mayor Brown finally triumphed;

For an unmatched fifth term.

He again calls the shots,

But she sure made him squirm.

So now we prepare

For Election ’22,

The first in a while,

Without our Andrew.

The ones he offended

Made a long list of names,

And that was enough

To fire up Tish James.

And now the Dems scramble

To replace Kathy Hochul,

Who’s showing downstaters

She’s no local yokel.

Now Hochul! Now Williams!

Now Suozzi! Now Blaz!

They all want the top job

After Andrew’s faux pas.

So now we take pause

From New York’s campaign trail,

To savor some turkey,

And maybe an ale.

For it starts again soon

When they open the gate.

And New York’s brand new governor

Gives her State of the State.

‘Cuz our readers still care

About politics around here.

We’ll be back on the job,

In a big election year.

Once again we presume

That some will now curse

Our annual desecration

Of Moore’s classic verse.

But that’s OK with us

It’s the method we choose,

To Wish Happy Christmas to all

From The Buffalo News!

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Williams: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled
Columnists

Williams: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News