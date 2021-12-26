Analysis: And a merry political Christmas to all!

‘Twas the night before primary
And at Byron’s campaign,
Not a creature was stirring;
Work seemed such a pain.
His staffers were nestled
All snug in their beds,
‘Cuz Mayor Byron not winning
Never entered their heads.
But a rookie was toiling
Out on the campaign trail.
India Walton they called her,
Wishing Byron to fail.
Then on June 22nd
She claimed a big win,
Leaving Byron no choice:
“They’ll have to write in!”
While pushing her platform
There arose such a clatter.
India Walton was real;
Being socialist? No matter!
On Schumer! On Gillibrand!
They left Brown at the altar.
The mayor had few friends;
It looked like he’d falter.
But the mayor then revived
His City Hall machine;
With a plea made to all:
“I ain’t no has-been!”
He put ads on TV
And debated at St. Joe’s,
‘Cuz Walton proved toughest
Of all of his foes.
Mayor Brown finally triumphed;
For an unmatched fifth term.
He again calls the shots,
But she sure made him squirm.
So now we prepare
For Election ’22,
The first in a while,
Without our Andrew.
The ones he offended
Made a long list of names,
And that was enough
To fire up Tish James.
And now the Dems scramble
To replace Kathy Hochul,
Who’s showing downstaters
She’s no local yokel.
Now Hochul! Now Williams!
Now Suozzi! Now Blaz!
They all want the top job
After Andrew’s faux pas.
So now we take pause
From New York’s campaign trail,
To savor some turkey,
And maybe an ale.
For it starts again soon
When they open the gate.
And New York’s brand new governor
Gives her State of the State.
‘Cuz our readers still care
About politics around here.
We’ll be back on the job,
In a big election year.
Once again we presume
That some will now curse
Our annual desecration
Of Moore’s classic verse.
But that’s OK with us
It’s the method we choose,
To Wish Happy Christmas to all
From The Buffalo News!