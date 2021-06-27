Analysis: After Tuesday's primary election, is your head spinning?

Ditto for Republicans. They backed Karen Healy-Case, who got whipped by challenger John Garcia. Now the Wednesday morning quarterbacks are grumbling about the local party leadership – whoever that may be.

• Plenty of fingers also point this weekend at Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo, who for the second year in a row, failed with his choice for a major office. In 2020, Lorigo bet on attorney Beth Parlato for the 27th Congressional District. She was decisively defeated by endorsed Republican Chris Jacobs in the primary. Lorigo was at least able to extract Parlato’s Conservative candidacy from the general election ballot and avoid splitting the anti-Democrat vote by shipping her off to a Supreme Court contest in Brooklyn. But no such option exists for non-attorney Healy-Case, who not only remains on the Conservative line, but promises an active campaign.

• Some pols still emerge as winners from the sheriff primary. Republican State Sen. Pat Gallivan, who has never shied away from tweaking party leadership, threw in with eventual winner John Garcia. Democratic Assemblyman Pat Burke, also known to go rogue against Headquarters, looks good after his lonely support in the sheriff race for Democrat Kim Beaty.

• Over at Cole’s Restaurant on Elmwood Avenue, they must be measuring at the far end of its long bar where historic front pages from The News and Courier-Express herald the election of recent mayors of Buffalo. Nothing is yet official, but the Cole’s Archives Department is reportedly making preparations for its first new entry since 2006.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.