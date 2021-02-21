Analysis: A stunner in the Erie County sheriff's race

The disappointed Dems say the African American Beaty might very well have drawn many loyal Democrats to the November polls who might otherwise sit out a ho-hum election. That may not happen now, especially if Byron Brown wraps up the mayoral election on Primary Day in June.

Hardwick is well-known as a Canisius College political science professor, county legislator from the City of Tonawanda and former radio talk show host.

Dixon may be even better known. She is a former radio and television reporter, former county legislator and the 2019 GOP candidate for county executive who ran a competitive race against incumbent Democrat Mark Poloncarz.

Hardwick might have appreciated Beaty’s unintended help in what will prove a real race.

• Dixon, meanwhile, now gives up her treasured Independence Party line after winning several County Legislature elections in her Hamburg-based seat. For years, the party label led many voters to think they were voting for an “independent” and not someone from a constituted “Independence” party.