Analysis: A quiet mayoral campaign – so far

A new year, and new doings in politics around here:

• In case you missed it, Buffalo voters will choose a mayor in 2021. But so far, the normally hot contest is only simmering on the back burner.

That’s because Democratic incumbent Byron Brown seems poised to launch a campaign for an unprecedented fifth term. And early in the calendar year but getting late in the state’s new-look political year, Brown faces no serious competition.

A look at the first campaign finance reports of 2021 provides some insight. Brown reported about $170,000 to the state Board of Elections – a decent amount but not nearly enough if the pace quickens.

Others have announced their candidacies, but only activist India Walton has raised money. She reported a mere $8,000 – but is at least out there seeking support.

Right now, one of the few developments that could attract a big name to the race (Sen. Tim Kennedy, Council President Darius Pridgen, County Clerk Mickey Kearns, maybe even Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul) would be negatives stemming from an ongoing federal grand jury concentrating on City Hall.