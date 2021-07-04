Analysis: A mayoral contest for the Buffalo ages

In many mayoral elections, plowing snow or picking up garbage can dominate. Now Walton’s new brand of “democratic socialism” – a la Sen. Bernie Sanders – will feed the debate. National themes like defunding police (though Walton avoids the term) will now be hashed out in corner taverns and over the back fence.

After winning an election stemming from about 7% of city voters, Walton must now broaden her appeal. So far, she has stuck to her left-leaning rhetoric, even proclaiming that she seeks to bring her politics to the Board of Education and Common Council with “progressive, forward-thinking people.”

Usually, Democrats run to the left during the primary and veer back to the center for the general election. So far, she has not followed the usual course. Then again, Walton is not a “usual” candidate for mayor.

Walton may be starting that effort. On Wednesday, sources report, she addressed the county Democrats’ Executive Committee that had firmly supported Brown. The reaction was “pleasant but reserved,” one source said. If Walton can motivate a Headquarters operation pledged to Brown since 2005, she inherits a decided advantage.