Analysis: A fitting way to honor George K. Arthur

Back in the 1960s, a group of lawyers, judges, pols and even a few newspapermen began gathering around a downtown table on Saturdays for lunch and an hour or so of solving world problems.
Many illustrious figures have graced the table over the years in a succession of establishments. (The late J.B. Walsh even brought along Britain’s chancellor of the exchequer one Saturday – really!).
The group has evolved, as must any over almost 60 years. It most recently convened at Jay McCarthy’s the Place before Covid-19 hit. But it boasts such diehards that in recent months, it meets via Zoom.
George K. Arthur, the former Common Council president, mayoral candidate and community leader who died at 87 on Christmas Day, was a stalwart of the Saturday Caucus. He always arrived late, ordered a cup of soup and a glass of clear liquid (it wasn’t water), and plunged into the conversation.
Nothing was more welcome, because “George K” always spoke from knowledge. In so many ways, he’d been there – done that. He didn’t lord over the conversation, but you knew his insights into politics and government stemmed from decades of experience.
Buffalo attorney Jon Gardner knew Arthur well, helping him establish two local museums in recent years. Gardner’s late father – Arnold – was a Saturday Caucus member and guided Arthur in his landmark lawsuit to desegregate Buffalo’s public schools.
Jon Gardner called Arthur “the most decent, sane and smartest man” he knew.
“His style was to request decency in a way that was neither bellicose or posturing. He was, himself, decent and, as a result, he could call upon higher impulses,” Gardner said a few days ago. “And that was part of his genius. When asked simply to do the right thing, people did it for George.
“And George was fearless,” he added. “His willingness and ability to act was born of intelligence and competence and a sense of being right.”
A few years ago, Buffalo News colleague Mark Sommer was writing about Arthur and retrieved his file from The News archives. It was sitting on a spare desk, and chock full of his accomplishments. But it also included many old black and white photos, including several of Arthur with Martin Luther King Jr. during his 1967 visit to Buffalo.
Arthur told Sommer for a story marking the 50th anniversary of King’s 1968 assassination that he was among the few Black leaders who would host the civil rights leader because of his opposition to the war in Vietnam. Somehow, Arthur was savvy enough to know he should be among those hosting King that day.
The old photos sparked the realization that those Saturday lunches with Buffalo giants like Arthur were special and a privilege.
Almost six years ago, a Politics Column in The News recalled the 150th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the services held in Buffalo as his funeral train made its way to Springfield, Ill. The column dwelled on what must have occurred exactly 150 years earlier in St. James Hall at the corner of Washington and Eagle streets, where thousands of Buffalonians filed past the slain president’s open casket.
The column also noted that the world passes by that spot today without a second thought about what occurred there in 1865, since the corner now occupied by M&T Bank headquarters lacks any kind of marker.
Arthur jumped into action on that, too, following the suggestion of his friend, attorney Ralph Halpern (another member of the Saturday lunch bunch) to place a marker there.
“George was instrumental in getting all the applications and getting it going,” Halpern said last week, noting that the City of Buffalo has never acted because of continuing disruption from work at the neighboring AM&A’s building.
After a week that exposed the dark side of government and politics, maybe somebody in City Hall ought to honor the efforts of a happy warrior like George K. Arthur and get the plaque project rolling.
It would be fitting, and would underscore George K’s ability to still get things done.