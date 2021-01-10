Analysis: A fitting way to honor George K. Arthur

Jon Gardner called Arthur “the most decent, sane and smartest man” he knew.

“His style was to request decency in a way that was neither bellicose or posturing. He was, himself, decent and, as a result, he could call upon higher impulses,” Gardner said a few days ago. “And that was part of his genius. When asked simply to do the right thing, people did it for George.

“And George was fearless,” he added. “His willingness and ability to act was born of intelligence and competence and a sense of being right.”

A few years ago, Buffalo News colleague Mark Sommer was writing about Arthur and retrieved his file from The News archives. It was sitting on a spare desk, and chock full of his accomplishments. But it also included many old black and white photos, including several of Arthur with Martin Luther King Jr. during his 1967 visit to Buffalo.

Arthur told Sommer for a story marking the 50th anniversary of King’s 1968 assassination that he was among the few Black leaders who would host the civil rights leader because of his opposition to the war in Vietnam. Somehow, Arthur was savvy enough to know he should be among those hosting King that day.