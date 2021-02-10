Alan Pergament: Western New York viewers fled Fox News in prime time in January

Western New York has long been decisively Fox News Channel territory in the cable news wars.
But that changed dramatically after the election of President Joe Biden, just as it did across the nation.
The question is whether the prime-time decline of FNC, which is widely viewed as having spread disinformation in support of former President Trump via opinion hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, will continue as the Biden administration proceeds and Trump’s impeachment trial dominates for a week or two in February.
For now, the year-to-year ratings change locally is eye-opening.
The shift started in December, but the year-to-year ratings change from January of 2020 to January of 2021 in Western New York tells a bigger story.
In January of 2020, the conservative prime-time hosts on FNC were No. 1 in prime time for Western New York with an average rating of 3.3 from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m. The liberal MSNBC prime-time lineup was No. 2 with a 2.1 average rating and CNN was third with a 1.2 average.
In other words, FNC had the same rating as MSNBC and CNN combined a year ago.
Hannity, a Trump sycophant, had the highest rating of the FNC trio a year ago, averaging a 3.8 rating.
In January of 2021, CNN’s lineup of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon was No. 1 here with a 2.8 average rating. MSNBC’s lineup of Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell was a close second with a 2.7 average. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham were third with an average rating of 1.5.
The new channel Newsmax favored by Trump supporters who don't feel Fox News has been loyal enough, has taken a bite out of FNC’s national audience. But it didn’t have much of an impact here. It averaged a 0.3 in prime time in January of 2021.
Cooper had the highest-rated of the three CNN opinion shows in January with a 3.3 average rating at 8 p.m. Maddow was the highest-rated of the three MSNBC opinion hosts with a 3.0 rating at 9 p.m., a 10th of a point higher than Cuomo. Nationally, Maddow had her highest-rated month ever.
Hannity took the biggest FNC hit at 9 p.m., averaging a 1.7 in January of 2021, which is less than half of his January 2020 rating of 3.8.
Ingraham, the lowest-rated of the three FNC hosts here averaged a 1.1 rating here at 10 p.m., down from a 2.7 a year ago.
Fox had dominated nationally for 19 years as the most-watched cable news network. But the race was very tight in January. MSNBC’s weekday prime-time lineup reportedly averaged 3.4 million total viewers to 3.1 for CNN and 3 million for Fox News.
Compared to January 2020, CNN reportedly had more than 150% growth in total viewers, MSNBC had more than a 60% increase and FNC dropped by almost 20%.
FNC reportedly had a national comeback in the second half of January, averaging the most total viewers in prime time the week after Biden’s inauguration over second place MSNBC and third place CNN. I don't have Buffalo numbers to see if Fox's comeback held true here.
Of course, ratings aren’t the only problem facing FNC.
Smartmatic, a voting technology firm that was the target of conspiracy theories about the presidential election, also has filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against FNC, hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Dobbs’ show was canceled last week. He will be replaced on Fox Business Network by Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser.
The suit alleges the company was harmed by the promotion of Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud carried on FNC and people who appeared on it.
According to The Washington Post, “the company says in the lawsuit its reputation was ‘decimated’ by the false claims promoted by the network, its news anchors and Trump’s lawyers.”