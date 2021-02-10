Alan Pergament: Western New York viewers fled Fox News in prime time in January

In January of 2021, CNN’s lineup of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon was No. 1 here with a 2.8 average rating. MSNBC’s lineup of Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell was a close second with a 2.7 average. Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham were third with an average rating of 1.5.

The new channel Newsmax favored by Trump supporters who don't feel Fox News has been loyal enough, has taken a bite out of FNC’s national audience. But it didn’t have much of an impact here. It averaged a 0.3 in prime time in January of 2021.

Cooper had the highest-rated of the three CNN opinion shows in January with a 3.3 average rating at 8 p.m. Maddow was the highest-rated of the three MSNBC opinion hosts with a 3.0 rating at 9 p.m., a 10th of a point higher than Cuomo. Nationally, Maddow had her highest-rated month ever.

Hannity took the biggest FNC hit at 9 p.m., averaging a 1.7 in January of 2021, which is less than half of his January 2020 rating of 3.8.

Ingraham, the lowest-rated of the three FNC hosts here averaged a 1.1 rating here at 10 p.m., down from a 2.7 a year ago.