Alan Pergament: Super Bowl pregame moments that deserved standing ovations

A Romo literary surprise: One of the most surprising parts of Romo’s hourlong pregame show was that he quoted the late Ernest Hemingway in talking about the expectations of Brady and Mahomes. “Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘There’s nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man. True nobility is being superior to your former self.’ I think he’s absolutely right and these guys think that as well.” If Romo was going to quote Hemingway, I might have thought he would have read the line in Hemingway’s “Men Without Women” that speaks to the primary criticism of the analyst: “Would you please, please, please, please, please, please, please stop talking.”

Oversold: CBS created some great expectations by frequently promoting a “special moment” before kickoff that ended up being a fake Vince Lombardi speaking the real words of the great Green Bay Packers coach whose name is on the Super Bowl trophy. The pep talk that spoke to the battle with the pandemic ended with the fake Lombardi saying: "It's not whether we get knocked down, but whether we get up as one." It was a nice touch but not all that special. CBS oversold it, especially since the ESPN documentary on Al Davis a few nights earlier did something similar in creating a fake Davis and a fake NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Brady love: CBS smartly went to Boston to interview Patriots fans there about whether they were rooting for or against Brady, who led six Super Bowl wins in New England. I especially enjoyed this quote from a New England youngster: “We’re still going to root for him even if he were to go to the New York Jets.” Now that’s real love.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.