Alan Pergament: Super Bowl pregame moments that deserved standing ovations

Notes from my Super Bowl viewing picked up from the cutting room floor left. With apologies to a hair salon chain, let’s call them Super Cuts.
Whitney: One of the highlights of the seven-hour CBS pregame show was the piece on "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by the late Whitney Houston before Super Bowl XXV between the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants with the backdrop of the Gulf War. The interviews with famed music producer Clive Davis and musical director Rickey Minor made it a strong piece. But it would have been stronger if some former Bills and former Giants had been interviewed about what they felt if they were on the field and heard it.
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan did a calm version of the anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl. It was OK, but hardly memorable. It would have been fitting and even preferable if Whitney’s anthem had been replayed in Tampa 30 years after she clinched the title of Greatest of All-Time anthems.
Standing ovation: One of the best CBS features was the one 30 minutes before the game started in which Jennifer Hudson sang “Stand by Me” as heroes were celebrated, including health care workers, first responders and parents who talked about how proud they were of players in the game. They included the parents of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. The moving, heartwarming piece deserved a standing ovation. Tom’s mother even provided some humor by saying, “Let’s go Pats,” before quickly correcting herself and saying, “Let’s go Bucs.”
The Bills and QB history: Another strong pregame piece by Roy Wood of “The Daily Show” concerned the history of the Black quarterback in the NFL, which had a couple of Buffalo angles. The piece noted that Marlin Briscoe was the first Black quarterback to start a NFL game when he played for the Denver Broncos before he was switched to wide receiver when he became a member of the Bills. At the end of the story, pregame host James Brown gave a shoutout to former Bill James Harris, who became the first Black quarterback to start a NFL season as a starter. The story could have included the fact that Harris ended up throwing passes to Briscoe.
'Before Jackie': Actress Viola Davis beautifully narrated another strong feature about a player, Kenny Washington, who reintegrated pro football a year before his UCLA teammate Jackie Robinson integrated major league baseball. With file footage and some recreated animated scenes, it was a terrific history of the Black experience in football that included some shameful decisions by owners. Another piece that deserved a standing ovation.
Number 9: I guess some fans didn’t get the joke when CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said he was surprised that analyst Tony Romo had so much math trouble with the number 9. The joke was Romo wore No. 9 as a Dallas Cowboy quarterback.
Gronk: Of course, Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski proved he was a quote machine in a pregame feature. The guy never fails to entertain. NBC’s “Today” ran a story about the Brady-Gronk bromance this morning.
Biden goes with youth: In his sit-down interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell, 78-year-old President Biden was asked as a former wide receiver which quarterback in the game he would rather have throw to him. He amusingly went with the young quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, over the old legend, Brady. However, when pressed by O’Donnell, Biden said he wasn’t picking a winner – that would have been political malpractice.
Best interview: CBS studio analyst Bill Cowher had an enlightening interview with Bucs coach Bruce Arians. When Cowher noted the diversity of Arian’s staff, the coach said his four coordinators and assistant head coach "are the best coaches I know and they just happen to be African Americans.” And as far as the two women on the staff, “The door had to be broken down. There are so many good female coaches.” The composition of Arians’ staff became a bigger talking point after the Bucs’ 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. By the way, Cowher was the only CBS studio analyst to pick the Bucs to win.
Defending Cole Beasley: I had to laugh about the sensitive reaction of Bills fans after comedian Kevin Hart referred to Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson as "the Cole Beasley" of the film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” that Hart co-starred in. The line from Hart on the "NFL Honors" program Saturday night wasn’t funny but it was hardly an insult. The Rock is a hugely popular actor whose life story is about to be the focus of a new NBC comedy, “Young Rock,” that premieres Feb. 16. The premise is that Johnson is disclosing all his mistakes and successes before his run for the presidency in 2032. Beasley should be proud being compared to him.
A Romo literary surprise: One of the most surprising parts of Romo’s hourlong pregame show was that he quoted the late Ernest Hemingway in talking about the expectations of Brady and Mahomes. “Ernest Hemingway once said, ‘There’s nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man. True nobility is being superior to your former self.’ I think he’s absolutely right and these guys think that as well.” If Romo was going to quote Hemingway, I might have thought he would have read the line in Hemingway’s “Men Without Women” that speaks to the primary criticism of the analyst: “Would you please, please, please, please, please, please, please stop talking.”
Oversold: CBS created some great expectations by frequently promoting a “special moment” before kickoff that ended up being a fake Vince Lombardi speaking the real words of the great Green Bay Packers coach whose name is on the Super Bowl trophy. The pep talk that spoke to the battle with the pandemic ended with the fake Lombardi saying: "It's not whether we get knocked down, but whether we get up as one." It was a nice touch but not all that special. CBS oversold it, especially since the ESPN documentary on Al Davis a few nights earlier did something similar in creating a fake Davis and a fake NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.
Brady love: CBS smartly went to Boston to interview Patriots fans there about whether they were rooting for or against Brady, who led six Super Bowl wins in New England. I especially enjoyed this quote from a New England youngster: “We’re still going to root for him even if he were to go to the New York Jets.” Now that’s real love.