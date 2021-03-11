Alan Pergament: Oprah's interview with Meghan, Harry a huge ratings hit in WNY

The years that ABC carries the Stanley Cup Final assures that they won’t conflict with any games in the NBA Finals, which the network also carries. Of course, the NHL has always been very successful avoiding competing with NBA games anyway since pro basketball is a much more popular televised sport just about everywhere in the nation but Western New York.

ABC and ESPN reportedly also will carry half of all first and second round playoff games and one conference final.

The new deal also makes ESPN+, which has a monthly charge, a much more attractive streaming service since the NHL’s out-of-market streaming package reportedly is going there.

The deal, which calls for 75 regular season games to be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, also is bound to attract viewers to the Disney deal that packages Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for one price.

The NHL expects to announce a second TV partner within the next few weeks, with NBC one possibility because it and NBCSN have been a longtime partner. However, NBCSN is disbanding at the end of the year, with most of its programming reportedly moving to the USA Network or the new streaming service Peacock. CBS also could be an option, since it is losing Southeastern Conference football in a few years and it also could use programming for the CBS Sports Network on cable and Paramount+.