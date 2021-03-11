Alan Pergament: Oprah's interview with Meghan, Harry a huge ratings hit in WNY

This is what I’m thinking:
My Twitter feed Sunday night was full of people – including journalists – saying they could care less about England’s royal family as Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Well, a lot of Western New Yorkers did care to hear from them, according to Nielsen.
The two-hour program carried by CBS, which attracted 17.1 million viewers nationally, had a 14.9 live local rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That is the highest-rated nonsports program of the year locally on network television.
And the figure is bound to go up via secondary viewing on DVRs and the new rebranded streaming site Paramount+, which was the former CBS-All Access.
To put the 14.9 local rating in perspective, the only regular scheduled prime time network program during the recently completed February sweeps to average a double-digit live rating locally was “NCIS,” which averaged an 11.4 rating.
NBC's coverage of "The Golden Globes," which used to be a big local hit, averaged only a 5.1 on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate, a few Sundays ago.
Speaking of ratings, the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 nationally televised loss Sunday afternoon to the New York Islanders had a 6.2 rating on WGRZ-TV. That is a strong rating for any National Hockey League market, but would have been much higher if the Sabres were more competitive this season.
This week, Katie Couric has illustrated the most personality of the three guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” who have appeared so far since the death of Alex Trebek. Couric seems genuinely surprised at times that contestants get some of the answers (or should I say questions) right. She also has mentioned a few things about her personal life after some answers, including her upbringing in Virginia.
In other words, Katie Couric has been the same Katie Couric viewers loved on “Today” and avoided as the anchor of “CBS Evening News.” Ken Jennings remains my favorite of the guest hosts so far, with executive producer Mike Richards a close second. But Couric has another week to grow on me. It is clear I’ll watch “Jeopardy!” no matter who hosts, with the probable exception of Dr. Oz.
I could hear the cheering all over Western New York at the announcement Wednesday that National Hockey League games are returning to ESPN and its network brother ABC. Hockey fans here have been less than enthusiastic over the NBC and NBCSN coverage of the league.
One of the clear winners of the new seven-year deal with Disney, the owner of ABC and all the ESPNs, is WKBW-TV. The local ABC affiliate will carry the portion of the 25 regular season games on ABC and ESPN that will be on ABC starting with the 2021-22 season and will get the Stanley Cup Final on four of the seven years.
The years that ABC carries the Stanley Cup Final assures that they won’t conflict with any games in the NBA Finals, which the network also carries. Of course, the NHL has always been very successful avoiding competing with NBA games anyway since pro basketball is a much more popular televised sport just about everywhere in the nation but Western New York.
ABC and ESPN reportedly also will carry half of all first and second round playoff games and one conference final.
The new deal also makes ESPN+, which has a monthly charge, a much more attractive streaming service since the NHL’s out-of-market streaming package reportedly is going there.
The deal, which calls for 75 regular season games to be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, also is bound to attract viewers to the Disney deal that packages Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for one price.
The NHL expects to announce a second TV partner within the next few weeks, with NBC one possibility because it and NBCSN have been a longtime partner. However, NBCSN is disbanding at the end of the year, with most of its programming reportedly moving to the USA Network or the new streaming service Peacock. CBS also could be an option, since it is losing Southeastern Conference football in a few years and it also could use programming for the CBS Sports Network on cable and Paramount+.
During a conference call Wednesday, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus didn’t sound too concerned that college basketball powerhouse Duke won't make the NCAA men's tournament field (it dropped out of the ACC tournament because of a positive Covid-19 case within its program) and Kentucky won’t make it unless it wins its conference tournament.
“You want the big-name brands, but every year stories emerge that keep people interested,” said McManus. “Would we like to have those programs? Sure we would.” By the way, McManus said all tournament games will be streamed on Paramount+ and March Madness Live. That is especially helpful during early rounds when games are being played simultaneously.
I’ve always been a big fan of play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough on college basketball and love it when he does Syracuse games, which is his (and my) alma mater. And not just because he almost always jokingly refers to Syracuse as “the Harvard of Central New York.” He also might be the only announcer to look at Buddy Boeheim, the hero of Syracuse’s ACC second-round tournament victory over North Carolina State Wednesday and the son of coach Jim Boeheim and his wife, Juli, and crack: “Thank God he looks like his mom.”
Am I the only one who finds it a combination of amusing and disturbing that the late Larry King lives on via the paid program, “Larry King’s Prostate: Secrets to Prostate Health Revealed”? I see it on my channel guide occasionally on WKBW-TV.