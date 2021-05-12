Alan Pergament: Nick Bakay reflects on premature end of CBS comedy 'Mom'

“Hell no, it wasn’t that,” said Bakay. “The reason that we've been given is, and this does happen, you get expensive. And I think the business model for a lot of this stuff is changing. And there's been a changing of the guard at the network and at the studio.”

“We got those three Critics Choice Award nominations without Anna,” added Bakay. “The fact is the show had been transformed into an ensemble show years before she went away. Nothing against her or the character who were great. But we had a stellar season and this is the direction the show was going before she left. So, no, I don't think that had anything to do with it and also, our number remains absolutely unblemished after her departure.”

The sudden cancellation meant Lorre, Bakay, Baker and Warren Bell didn’t have time to fashion a three-episode arc to end the series even if they had wanted to do it.

They teamed up writing the finale, which is a regular half-hour episode that includes a wedding. But more importantly, the episodes includes a daughter and mother with addiction issues. The daughter initially joins the series regulars who explain the past problems they have dealt with and will continue to deal with in their recovery.