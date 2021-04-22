Alan Pergament: Neaverth defends fired 97 Rock employees, laments how careful DJs have to be today

Danny Neaverth was mad. Danny, the disc jockey who famously moved the fannies of Western New Yorkers on morning radio for about 40 years, was upset at what he sees as the maddening changes in the business.
In a phone call, the 82-year-old Neaverth did something that others have been unwilling to do publicly: He passionately defended three members of the 97 Rock morning team and station’s program director John Hager who were fired because of a racist segment in which the darkness of toast was compared to the skin tone of three Black female celebrities.
Neaverth’s passion seemed so sincere that I asked him to write down his feelings for public consumption. Here they are, edited for clarity.
“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings.
“Rob Lederman and John Hager are super talented and just nice people. I don’t know the others (Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein). But come on folks: Was all of this really justified?
Program director John Hager, who entered the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2018, has been at 97 Rock since 1988 after an earlier stint with the station.
“The cancel culture is out of control. In almost 40 years of doing a morning radio show ... not once did a program director meet with me BEFORE a show. If I was a bad boy, I would be called in later and hollered at. 97 Rock has been doing an outrageous and entertaining morning show for years. Would Howard Stern be fired for the same offense? Of course not. But nowadays you ‘have to be careful of what you say.’ Translation: Stop being entertaining. Be bland, boring, play 25 songs in a row, then 25 commercials in a row and don’t make ANYONE mad. Should we forget all the good things that the morning show did for EVERYONE in the community.”
Neaverth’s mention of Stern ignores the fact that Stern left commercial radio in 2006 for satellite radio, partly because of a huge payday and partly because rules about what is acceptable are relaxed there to the point just about anything goes.
But judging by my email, Neaverth speaks for many of my readers.
I’ve known Hager for decades. The Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Famer always has been classy and helpful in explaining the mission of radio.
I don’t know any of the three hosts, but I’m told that Gaenzler is a good guy who has done a lot for the community, as has Lederman. I don’t know Klein or what she has done in the community.
The positive things that morning team members have done shouldn’t be forgotten but I can see why Cumulus, 97 Rock’s owner, felt they were not enough to overcome an unforgivable segment.
Neaverth is right. 97 Rock has been doing outrageous things for years, which may have led the morning team to wrongly and foolishly believe the toast bit was acceptable. The firings are another reminder that one mistake can end careers.
Radio has changed since Neaverth was a morning leader. In his day, suspensions might have been in order and they would probably have been done secretly. He also was working when local radio was a much better business.
I’m probably a symbol of the decline of local radio. I rarely listen to local radio anymore, preferring to listen to satellite radio when driving for a nominal price or to stream Pandora for free.
The recent pandemic has contributed to the financial pressure on local radio, leading to more use of syndicated shows in time slots that had been filled by personalities. Where have you gone, DJ Anthony?
The financial pressure at 97 Rock had to have been substantially increased by all the advertisers that pulled out after the offensive segment. Advertisers have long been the censors of media, well before people argued over whether cancel culture existed or was on the rise.
The 97 Rock employees should have realized the one topic that has been out of bounds for decades is race.
I’m old enough to reminder when “Nightline” host Ted Koppel was stunned to hear Los Angeles Dodgers executive Al Campanis, a former minor league teammate and roommate of Jackie Robinson, say in a 1987 interview that Blacks “may not have some of the necessities” to be manager, general manager or owners.
Koppel tried to help Campanis realize how offensive and racist his comments were, but he was beyond help. He was quickly fired from a job he held for decades.
National Broadcasting Hall of Famer radio DJ Don Imus ended up in similar disgrace in 2007 when he made offensive and racist comments about Black members of the Rutgers University women's basketball team. He was first suspended, then fired by CBS Radio after repercussions from civil rights groups and advertisers.
In today’s climate, you would have thought anyone in local radio would know that racial jokes are off-limits. If just one of the fired four had spoken up and said we can’t do this, they would all undoubtedly have jobs.
Readers have asked me some unanswerable questions because Cumulus, which owns 97 Rock, has only been willing to address its decisions through a corporate spokesperson and unwilling to make anyone available for interviews.
So I can’t answer whether the four people were fired solely because of the outrageous segment. There is speculation that Cumulus may also have used the situation to save some money by firing the four people and perhaps replace the morning show with either cheaper local talent or with a syndicated show of out-of-towners.
For now, all I have is a generic statement from Jim Riley, the Buffalo market manager: “The search begins immediately for a new morning show that serves Buffalo in a way that is consistent with 97 Rock’s long heritage."
That generic statement doesn’t answer whether the talent will be based in Buffalo.
If the new morning team isn’t based in Buffalo, that would seem to be another maddening blow to the future of radio here.