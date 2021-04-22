Alan Pergament: Neaverth defends fired 97 Rock employees, laments how careful DJs have to be today

Danny Neaverth was mad. Danny, the disc jockey who famously moved the fannies of Western New Yorkers on morning radio for about 40 years, was upset at what he sees as the maddening changes in the business.

In a phone call, the 82-year-old Neaverth did something that others have been unwilling to do publicly: He passionately defended three members of the 97 Rock morning team and station’s program director John Hager who were fired because of a racist segment in which the darkness of toast was compared to the skin tone of three Black female celebrities.

Neaverth’s passion seemed so sincere that I asked him to write down his feelings for public consumption. Here they are, edited for clarity.

“Let the punishment fit the crime. Suspension. OK. But to destroy the careers and lives of these people doesn’t merit the firings.

“Rob Lederman and John Hager are super talented and just nice people. I don’t know the others (Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein). But come on folks: Was all of this really justified?

Gaenzler, Klein, Hager terminated by 97 Rock two weeks after racist on-air incident Program director John Hager, who entered the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2018, has been at 97 Rock since 1988 after an earlier stint with the station.